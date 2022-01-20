Xander Pratt | Purdue football





Purdue is always looking for some good walk-ons. And it may have found one in Xander Pratt. The 6-1, 180-pound product of Class 3A Concordia Lutheran High in Fort Wayne, Ind., is a fast-paced athlete who played cornerback and receiver as a prep star. At Purdue, Pratt projects as an angle that can also be an asset in special teams. As a wideout in 2021, Pratt caught 10 passes for 80 yards and two TDs. No defensive stats were available. Checking out Highlights of Pratt., whose Concordia Lutheran squad finished 2-8 in 2021. GoldandBlack.com spoke to Pratt.

GoldandBlack.com: How did your relationship with Purdue develop? Pratt: It started when I was invited to the Minnesota game last season. And then I kept in touch with all the coaches. And I was invited again to the IU-Purdue game. GoldandBlack.com: What is your best feature? Pratt: Speed ​​is my strongest point. That’s an important reason why I was hired. That’s what they told me on both visits (to Purdue) because my 40 is around 4.41 and I hope I can get to the high 4.3 by the summer by that time. That’s the ‘wow’ factor I bring, speed. And I’m visual. I have a good football IQ. I’m good at zones. I see plays develop. And I’m pretty good at male cover. But my strongest side is definitely my speed. GoldandBlack.com: Are you on track? Pratt: Yes. If all goes well, I’ll have to get back to work this year. And then I’ll probably go to Purdue next week. I run the 100, 200 and 4X400 relays. GoldandBlack.com: How did your senior season go? Pratt: It didn’t turn out the way I wanted it to. I missed a few games because I was sick and then we missed a game because a team canceled due to COVID. So I missed three games because I was sick. So I only played six or seven games all year. GoldandBlack.com: Did you have any offers? Pratt: I had a few NAIA offers. And I had a preferential offer from Indiana State. I spoke to Valparaiso last month and we discussed a possible offer, but I just decided to come to Purdue. GoldandBlack.com: Any connections to Purdue? Pratt: I have family ties to Purdue. My father went there. And we’ve been big fans. We used to talk about going to Purdu when I was younger. My dad always thought it would be cool if I went there. GoldandBlack.com: What sold you on Purdue? Pratt: I went to NIU and Ball State for visits. But there is something about Purdue. The stadium, the lights and the facilities. It was immediately ‘wow’. And that just kind of sold me.

