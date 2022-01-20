Get vaccinated or leave tennis, three-time Australian Open champion tells Novak Djokovic





Novak Djokovic has a responsibility to have tennis vaccinated against Covid-19 if he is to continue his stellar career, says three-time Australian Open champion Mats Wilander. Swede Wilander does not believe the world No. 1, who was deported from Australia on the eve of the tournament on Sunday, can expect to continue playing at the highest level if he does not change his mind about the vaccination issue. READ MORE:

if you must have it [a vaccination] to continue your career and play tennis, then you’ll have to do it or you’ll have to quit. That’s it, Wilander, the Melbourne champion in 1983, 1984 and 1988, said on Eurosport. If you can’t continue your sport, then I think you should lead by example. And Novak Djokovic, he’s at the peak of his career, so I think he should be vaccinated because he kind of has that responsibility for the sport too, unless he just wants to walk away and quit, and that’s his personal choice. Mark Baker/AP Novak Djokovic’s stubborn refusal to get the Covid-19 vaccine could derail his bid to win a record 21st Grand Slam title. When asked whether he believed the 34-year-old Djokovic, who would have competed for a record 21st men’s grand slam title had he not lost his legal battle to remain in Australia, was really willing to jeopardize his career over the issue. , Wilander added: “I don’t think so.” Wilander’s comments follow those of Boris Becker, the former coach of the Serb, who said after Djokovic’s eviction: The easiest way out for him would be to get vaccinated. Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Tennis great Mats Wilander, three-time Australian Open champion, says world number 1 Novak Djokovic should set a better example. I’m sure the French Open has seen this saga; I’m sure Wimbledon saw it. Let’s see, but the government restrictions will be there in May and June, I’m sure. The Spanish government has also said Djokovic, who owns a property in Marbella, must “lead by example” and get vaccinated against Covid-19 while the player, who is back in Serbia after flying home to a hero, still holds his own counsel .

