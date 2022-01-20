Meet Abby Roque, the first Native woman on the U.S. Olympic hockey team

When Abby Roque Making her Olympic debut next month, Shell is also making history as the first Native American woman to play on the U.S. hockey team at the Winter Games.

On this week’s episode of NBC Sports’ “My New Favorite Olympian” podcast (listen below), Roque shared her journey that led to this moment.

Indigenous people face many cultural barriers, costs, accessibility, and even prejudice when it comes to participating in hockey. As a result, representation at the highest levels of the sport is low. But hockey has its roots in Native communities, and Roque grew up in a Michigan hockey town where a significant portion of the population was Native American.

“I would probably say that one in four, one in five people on my team were Indigenous people growing up through high school,” Roque said in the podcast. “If you look at the grand scheme of things for Indigenous people who play hockey in the US, the numbers are clearly much less than that. So growing up in Michigan and growing up playing hockey in that environment was obviously very special.”

Although her mother tried to get her into figure skating, Roque was drawn to hockey. She often played with friends at the ice rink her father had built in their backyard. When she started playing organized hockey, there were no girls’ teams, so she played with the boys instead. In high school, she made the boys team as a freshman.

Her high school coach, John Ferroni, saw the potential that Roque had and strove to create an environment where she wouldn’t feel left out. To that end, he had her build a locker room next to the rest of the team, and he gave her a cubicle in the main locker room so she could come in at a specific time and experience going out with the rest of the team.

“I actually wanted to treat her like a boy,” Ferroni said. “You know, somehow you don’t have to do anything special for her to show her that you belong here as a hockey player.”

Roque had already planned out the rest of her career. When she was in seventh grade, she wrote a letter that her father still carries in his bag that, among other things, she was going to play hockey at the University of Wisconsin and participate in the Olympics.

She ticked off one of those items by entering the University of Wisconsin program, where she became one of the top players in women’s hockey and led the Badgers to a national championship in 2019.

And in a few weeks, Roque will check another item off that list. In January, the 24-year-old was named to the U.S. Olympic roster along with stars like Hilary Ridder, Brianna Decker and Kendall Coyne Schofield. She’s poised for a key role as Team USA defend its Olympic title four years later winning the gold medal match against Canada in an exciting way.

In this way, Roque can provide inspiration for the next generation. Just as she was inspired by watching TJ Oshie, a fellow Native American hockey player, and his shootout exploits at the 2014 GamesRoque hopes her presence can help get more female and Indigenous athletes involved in youth hockey.

“[My dad said],,You should always want to help more people play hockey,” said Roque. ,,And that’s what stuck with me when I grew up where I did. You always want to help make the game better.”

For the full story, listen to the podcast above.