Sports
Meet Abby Roque, the first Native woman on the U.S. Olympic hockey team
When Abby Roque Making her Olympic debut next month, Shell is also making history as the first Native American woman to play on the U.S. hockey team at the Winter Games.
On this week’s episode of NBC Sports’ “My New Favorite Olympian” podcast (listen below), Roque shared her journey that led to this moment.
View social media post: https://art19.com/shows/sports-uncovered/episodes/76c2d8a2-c520-4444-a079-d2633f233b14
Indigenous people face many cultural barriers, costs, accessibility, and even prejudice when it comes to participating in hockey. As a result, representation at the highest levels of the sport is low. But hockey has its roots in Native communities, and Roque grew up in a Michigan hockey town where a significant portion of the population was Native American.
Advertisement
“I would probably say that one in four, one in five people on my team were Indigenous people growing up through high school,” Roque said in the podcast. “If you look at the grand scheme of things for Indigenous people who play hockey in the US, the numbers are clearly much less than that. So growing up in Michigan and growing up playing hockey in that environment was obviously very special.”
Although her mother tried to get her into figure skating, Roque was drawn to hockey. She often played with friends at the ice rink her father had built in their backyard. When she started playing organized hockey, there were no girls’ teams, so she played with the boys instead. In high school, she made the boys team as a freshman.
Her high school coach, John Ferroni, saw the potential that Roque had and strove to create an environment where she wouldn’t feel left out. To that end, he had her build a locker room next to the rest of the team, and he gave her a cubicle in the main locker room so she could come in at a specific time and experience going out with the rest of the team.
Advertisement
“I actually wanted to treat her like a boy,” Ferroni said. “You know, somehow you don’t have to do anything special for her to show her that you belong here as a hockey player.”
Roque had already planned out the rest of her career. When she was in seventh grade, she wrote a letter that her father still carries in his bag that, among other things, she was going to play hockey at the University of Wisconsin and participate in the Olympics.
She ticked off one of those items by entering the University of Wisconsin program, where she became one of the top players in women’s hockey and led the Badgers to a national championship in 2019.
And in a few weeks, Roque will check another item off that list. In January, the 24-year-old was named to the U.S. Olympic roster along with stars like Hilary Ridder, Brianna Decker and Kendall Coyne Schofield. She’s poised for a key role as Team USA defend its Olympic title four years later winning the gold medal match against Canada in an exciting way.
Advertisement
In this way, Roque can provide inspiration for the next generation. Just as she was inspired by watching TJ Oshie, a fellow Native American hockey player, and his shootout exploits at the 2014 GamesRoque hopes her presence can help get more female and Indigenous athletes involved in youth hockey.
“[My dad said],,You should always want to help more people play hockey,” said Roque. ,,And that’s what stuck with me when I grew up where I did. You always want to help make the game better.”
For the full story, listen to the podcast above. “My New Favorite Olympian” is the fourth season of NBC Sports’ Sports Uncovered podcast. New episodes are released every Wednesday that introduce you to the most inspiring members of Team USA and the problems they face. The series is hosted by eight-time Olympic Winter Medalist Apolo Ohno and NBCLX narrator Ngozi Ekeledo
Sources
2/ https://www.click2houston.com/sports/2022/01/19/podcast-meet-abby-roque-the-first-indigenous-woman-on-us-olympic-hockey-team/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022