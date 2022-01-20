Connect with us

Sports

Hoosiers will bet billions on sports in 2021 | news

Published

1 min ago

on

By

 


NewsContact IPM News

Indiana Public Media News

{ “banner”: { “tv” : [ {“url” : “https://indianapublicmedia.secureallegiance.com/wtiu/WebModule/Donate.aspx?P=WTIUMCBNR&PAGETYPE=PLG&CHECK=2T6mTyo6yYuMn%2bAFYFwp%2bq1gzMC6uhq5nDjkJobrCdg%3d”,
“img” : “https://indianapublicmedia.org/images/banner-images/12-21-21-to-12-28-21-wtiu-bnr.jpg”,

“startingDate” : “1640062800000”,

“endingDate” : “1640753940000”}

,

{“url” : “https://indianapublicmedia.secureallegiance.com/wtiu/WebModule/Donate.aspx?P=WTIUMCBNR&PAGETYPE=PLG&CHECK=2T6mTyo6yYuMn%2bAFYFwp%2bq1gzMC6uhq5nDjkJobrCdg%3d”,
“img” : “https://indianapublicmedia.org/images/banner-images/12-29-21-wtiu-bnr.jpg”,

“startingDate” : “1640754000000”,

“endingDate” : “1640840340000”}

,

{“url” : “https://indianapublicmedia.secureallegiance.com/wtiu/WebModule/Donate.aspx?P=WTIUMCBNR&PAGETYPE=PLG&CHECK=2T6mTyo6yYuMn%2bAFYFwp%2bq1gzMC6uhq5nDjkJobrCdg%3d”,
“img” : “https://indianapublicmedia.org/images/banner-images/12-30-21-wtiu-bnr.jpg”,

“startingDate” : “1640840400000”,

“endingDate” : “1640926740000”}

,

{“url” : “https://indianapublicmedia.secureallegiance.com/wtiu/WebModule/Donate.aspx?P=WTIUMCBNR&PAGETYPE=PLG&CHECK=2T6mTyo6yYuMn%2bAFYFwp%2bq1gzMC6uhq5nDjkJobrCdg%3d”,
“img” : “https://indianapublicmedia.org/images/banner-images/12-31-21-wtiu-bnr.jpg”,

“startingDate” : “1640926800000”,

“endingDate” : “1641013140000”}

,

{“url” : “https://indianapublicmedia.secureallegiance.com/wtiu/WebModule/Donate.aspx?P=WTIUMCBNR&PAGETYPE=PLG&CHECK=2T6mTyo6yYuMn%2bAFYFwp%2bq1gzMC6uhq5nDjkJobrCdg%3d”,
“img” : “https://indianapublicmedia.org/images/banner-images/1-1-22-wtiu-bnr.jpg”,

“startingDate” : “1641013200000”,

“endingDate” : “1641099540000”}

], “radio” : [ {“url” : “https://indianapublicmedia.secureallegiance.com/wtiu/WebModule/Donate.aspx?P=WFIUFDBNR&PAGETYPE=PLG&CHECK=tAXekcDG%2flgkr2wNtsqwhq1gzMC6uhq5nDjkJobrCdg%3d”,
“img” : “https://indianapublicmedia.org/images/banner-images/12-21-21-to-12-30-21-wfiu-bnr.jpg”,

“startingDate” : “1640062800000”,

“endingDate” : “1640926740000”}

,

{“url” : “https://indianapublicmedia.secureallegiance.com/wtiu/WebModule/Donate.aspx?P=WFIUFDBNR&PAGETYPE=PLG&CHECK=tAXekcDG%2flgkr2wNtsqwhq1gzMC6uhq5nDjkJobrCdg%3d”,
“img” : “https://indianapublicmedia.org/images/banner-images/12-31-21-wfiu-bnr.jpg”,

“startingDate” : “1640926800000”,

“endingDate” : “1641013140000”}

,

{“url” : “https://indianapublicmedia.secureallegiance.com/wtiu/WebModule/Donate.aspx?P=WFIUFDBNR&PAGETYPE=PLG&CHECK=tAXekcDG%2flgkr2wNtsqwhq1gzMC6uhq5nDjkJobrCdg%3d”,
“img” : “https://indianapublicmedia.org/images/banner-images/1-1-22-wfiu-bnr.jpg”,

“startingDate” : “1641013200000”,

“endingDate” : “1641099540000”}

]
}}

{ “light boxes”: { “tv” : [ {“url” : “https://indianapublicmedia.secureallegiance.com/wtiu/WebModule/Donate.aspx?P=WTIUMCLB&PAGETYPE=PLG&CHECK=2T6mTyo6yYtDgsQprWuZNm3L5BYddGq6PVAl6UEf65g%3d”,
“img” : “https://indianapublicmedia.org/images/banner-images/12-21-21-to-12-28-21-wtiu-lightbox.jpg”,

“startingDate” : “1640062800000”,

“endingDate” : “1640753940000”}

,

{“url” : “https://indianapublicmedia.secureallegiance.com/wtiu/WebModule/Donate.aspx?P=WTIUMCLB&PAGETYPE=PLG&CHECK=2T6mTyo6yYtDgsQprWuZNm3L5BYddGq6PVAl6UEf65g%3d”,
“img” : “https://indianapublicmedia.org/images/banner-images/12-29-21-wtiu-lightbox.jpg”,

“startingDate” : “1640754000000”,

“endingDate” : “1640840340000”}

,

{“url” : “https://indianapublicmedia.secureallegiance.com/wtiu/WebModule/Donate.aspx?P=WTIUMCLB&PAGETYPE=PLG&CHECK=2T6mTyo6yYtDgsQprWuZNm3L5BYddGq6PVAl6UEf65g%3d”,
“img” : “https://indianapublicmedia.org/images/banner-images/12-30-21-wtiu-lightbox.jpg”,

“startingDate” : “1640840400000”,

“endingDate” : “1640926740000”}

,

{“url” : “https://indianapublicmedia.secureallegiance.com/wtiu/WebModule/Donate.aspx?P=WTIUMCLB&PAGETYPE=PLG&CHECK=2T6mTyo6yYtDgsQprWuZNm3L5BYddGq6PVAl6UEf65g%3d”,
“img” : “https://indianapublicmedia.org/images/banner-images/12-31-21-wtiu-lightbox.jpg”,

“startingDate” : “1640926800000”,

“endingDate” : “1641013140000”}

], “radio” : [ {“url” : “https://indianapublicmedia.secureallegiance.com/wtiu/WebModule/Donate.aspx?P=WFIUFDLB&PAGETYPE=PLG&CHECK=tAXekcDG%2flizvLEFSbjC6m3L5BYddGq6PVAl6UEf65g%3d”,
“img” : “https://indianapublicmedia.org/images/banner-images/12-21-21-to-12-30-21-wfiu-lightbox.jpg”,

“startingDate” : “1640062800000”,

“endingDate” : “1640926740000”}

,

{“url” : “https://indianapublicmedia.secureallegiance.com/wtiu/WebModule/Donate.aspx?P=WFIUFDLB&PAGETYPE=PLG&CHECK=tAXekcDG%2flizvLEFSbjC6m3L5BYddGq6PVAl6UEf65g%3d”,
“img” : “https://indianapublicmedia.org/images/banner-images/12-31-21-lightbox.jpg”,

“startingDate” : “1640926800000”,

“endingDate” : “1641013140000”}

]
}}

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://indianapublicmedia.org/news/hoosiers-bet-billions-on-sports-in-2021.php

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: