Sports
NFL Division Injuries: Titans’ Derrick Henry clears hurdle to face Bengals in playoffs
Believe it or not, the divisional round of the 2021 NFL playoffs is just around the corner. The NFL’s longest season is just seven games left to determine which team will hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Los Angeles on February 13. Four of those games will be played in the division round this weekend, as the Bengals, Buccaneers, Bills, Chiefs, Packers, Rams, Titans and 49ers compete for their respective seasons.
As usual, injury reports are one of the main headlines leading up to this weekend’s games. And one of the main storylines of the injury is that Titans Derrick Henry is starting to run back, who hopes to be back on the field this weekend after missing the second half of the season after suffering a foot fracture.
Below is the latest Henry update and injury updates from each Division Round matchup. All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.
Bengal at Titans (-3.5)
The Bengals’ first playoff win in 31 years was not without a cost, especially on their defensive line. The team placed tackle Larry Ogunjobi on the injured reserve after injuring his foot. In a similar move, the Bengals picked up fellow tackle Zach Kerr from the Cardinals’ practice squad. Kerr, an eight-year veteran, has played in seven regular-season games this season while spending time with the Cardinals and 49ers.
Cincinnati also lost Pro Bowl defense end Trey Hendrickson on Saturday after being placed in concussion protocol. However, Hendrickson was limited on Tuesday and a full-fledged competitor on Wednesday, so it looks like he will be good for Saturday’s game. Wide receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) were the only restricted participants for the Bengals on Wednesday.
For the Titans, their former All-Pro running back cleared the first major hurdle in his quest for the Bengals in Saturday’s game. The two-time NFL rush champion, who hasn’t played since breaking his foot in Week 8, endured contact while practicing during Tuesday’s individual portion of practice, through ESPN’s Turron Davenport. The Titans want Henry to participate in the rest of the team’s training sessions before making a decision on his status for Saturday’s game. The Titans expect to make a decision on Henry’s status on Friday.
“It’s been a while since he’s been in touch,” Vrabel said of Henry, who was assigned to return to training on January 5 from an injured reserve. “We will work for a week, see how he feels and make a decision.”
Defensive tackle Teair Tart was limited by an ankle injury on Wednesday, while cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle) and pass rusher Derick Roberson (unrelated to injury) were not seen in training. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that it “sounds like” Jenkins should be “OK”.
Check the sign up box to confirm that you want to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
49ers at Packers (-6)
Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to play through a lot of pain against the Packers. The 49ers quarterback is struggling with a torn ligament in his right thumb and a sprained shoulder, but was fully present at training on Wednesday. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo sustained the shoulder injury during the second quarter of Sunday’s playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys. Garoppolo admitted after the game that the injury affected his throws during the 49ers’ 23-17 win.
49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa was a limited entrant as he made his way through the competition’s concussion protocol. Bosa sustained the injury during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. Defensive lineman Jordan Willis restricted as he deals with a high ankle sprain. Linebacker Fred Warner (ankle) was a full-fledged contestant after the start of the week limited. Cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee) and linebacker Marcell Harris (Achilles) were limited.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur expects to have receiver Randall Cobb back on the field for Saturday’s divisional round game against the 49ers. Cobb reportedly did not play while undergoing core muscle surgery after being injured in the Packers’ Week 12 win over the Rams.
In other Packers injury news, LaFleur said training will determine David Bakhtiari’s availability for Saturday. The Pro Bowl triple attack tackle made its season debut in Week 18 after being activated from the team’s reserve/PUP roster in November. He worked his way back from a torn ACL injury sustained in practice prior to the Packers’ final game of the 2020 regular season. He was a limited participant in training on Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday. Joining him as a limited entrant was cornerback Jaire Alexander due to a shoulder injury.
One player to watch as he progresses is wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who is battling a back injury. He was restricted on Tuesday, but was completely out on Wednesday.
Rams at Buccaneers (-3)
The Rams conducted a walk-through on Wednesday and an estimated three players were non-participants: receding Buddy Howell (hamstring), safety Taylor Rapp (concussion), and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (knee). Per Stu Jackson from the Rams’ official website, head coach Sean McVay said Whitworth has “some swelling in that knee and that ankle.” He also said it is a “miracle” that the injury was not more serious, but he has not yet been ruled out for this weekend.
The Rams estimated to be limited participants on Wednesday were wide receiver Brandon Powell (ribs), linebacker Troy Reeder (ankle) and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (back).
The Buccaneers are stoked and are entering the divisional round of the playoffs. Those who missed practice on Wednesday were wide receiver Cyril Grayson (hamstring), center Ryan Jensen (ankle), running back Ronald Jones II (ankle), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring), wide receiver Breshad Perriman (hip/abdomen) and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (single).
For Jensen and Wirfs, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said he probably won’t know the status of both players before Sunday’s game until later in the week.
“Tough as he is, I think there is a chance (that he will play on Sunday)” Arians said: from Wirfs, through the Tampa Bay Times. “He’s in a boot right now. I think he and Ryan are probably going all the way to Friday before we know anything. So we’ll just have to wait and see.’
Tampa Bay also had some limited participants in training on Wednesday. They were Giovani Bernard (hip/knee), linebacker Lavonte David (foot) and offensive tackle Josh Wells (quadriceps). Running back Leonard Fournette could make his comeback this week, but Arians said it’s still “wait and see” with him, by Greg Auman of The Athletic.
Accounts at Chiefs (-1.5)
For the Bills, defensive end Mario Addison was the only player on the team’s injury report. He is struggling with a shoulder injury and was a limited participant on Wednesday.
The Chiefs had two players out of training on Wednesday after cornerback Rashad Fenton suffered a back injury while running back Darrel Williams suffered a toe problem. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (heel), and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) were also named on the injury report, but all three were full participants.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/nfl-divisional-round-injuries-titans-derrick-henry-clears-hurdle-to-play-against-bengals-in-playoffs/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022