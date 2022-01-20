NFL Division Injuries: Titans’ Derrick Henry clears hurdle to face Bengals in playoffs

Believe it or not, the divisional round of the 2021 NFL playoffs is just around the corner. The NFL’s longest season is just seven games left to determine which team will hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Los Angeles on February 13. Four of those games will be played in the division round this weekend, as the Bengals, Buccaneers, Bills, Chiefs, Packers, Rams, Titans and 49ers compete for their respective seasons.

As usual, injury reports are one of the main headlines leading up to this weekend’s games. And one of the main storylines of the injury is that Titans Derrick Henry is starting to run back, who hopes to be back on the field this weekend after missing the second half of the season after suffering a foot fracture.

Below is the latest Henry update and injury updates from each Division Round matchup. All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Bengal at Titans (-3.5)

The Bengals’ first playoff win in 31 years was not without a cost, especially on their defensive line. The team placed tackle Larry Ogunjobi on the injured reserve after injuring his foot. In a similar move, the Bengals picked up fellow tackle Zach Kerr from the Cardinals’ practice squad. Kerr, an eight-year veteran, has played in seven regular-season games this season while spending time with the Cardinals and 49ers.

Cincinnati also lost Pro Bowl defense end Trey Hendrickson on Saturday after being placed in concussion protocol. However, Hendrickson was limited on Tuesday and a full-fledged competitor on Wednesday, so it looks like he will be good for Saturday’s game. Wide receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) were the only restricted participants for the Bengals on Wednesday.

For the Titans, their former All-Pro running back cleared the first major hurdle in his quest for the Bengals in Saturday’s game. The two-time NFL rush champion, who hasn’t played since breaking his foot in Week 8, endured contact while practicing during Tuesday’s individual portion of practice, through ESPN’s Turron Davenport. The Titans want Henry to participate in the rest of the team’s training sessions before making a decision on his status for Saturday’s game. The Titans expect to make a decision on Henry’s status on Friday.

“It’s been a while since he’s been in touch,” Vrabel said of Henry, who was assigned to return to training on January 5 from an injured reserve. “We will work for a week, see how he feels and make a decision.”

Defensive tackle Teair Tart was limited by an ankle injury on Wednesday, while cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle) and pass rusher Derick Roberson (unrelated to injury) were not seen in training. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that it “sounds like” Jenkins should be “OK”.

49ers at Packers (-6)

Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to play through a lot of pain against the Packers. The 49ers quarterback is struggling with a torn ligament in his right thumb and a sprained shoulder, but was fully present at training on Wednesday. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo sustained the shoulder injury during the second quarter of Sunday’s playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys. Garoppolo admitted after the game that the injury affected his throws during the 49ers’ 23-17 win.

49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa was a limited entrant as he made his way through the competition’s concussion protocol. Bosa sustained the injury during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. Defensive lineman Jordan Willis restricted as he deals with a high ankle sprain. Linebacker Fred Warner (ankle) was a full-fledged contestant after the start of the week limited. Cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee) and linebacker Marcell Harris (Achilles) were limited.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur expects to have receiver Randall Cobb back on the field for Saturday’s divisional round game against the 49ers. Cobb reportedly did not play while undergoing core muscle surgery after being injured in the Packers’ Week 12 win over the Rams.

In other Packers injury news, LaFleur said training will determine David Bakhtiari’s availability for Saturday. The Pro Bowl triple attack tackle made its season debut in Week 18 after being activated from the team’s reserve/PUP roster in November. He worked his way back from a torn ACL injury sustained in practice prior to the Packers’ final game of the 2020 regular season. He was a limited participant in training on Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday. Joining him as a limited entrant was cornerback Jaire Alexander due to a shoulder injury.

One player to watch as he progresses is wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who is battling a back injury. He was restricted on Tuesday, but was completely out on Wednesday.

Rams at Buccaneers (-3)

The Rams conducted a walk-through on Wednesday and an estimated three players were non-participants: receding Buddy Howell (hamstring), safety Taylor Rapp (concussion), and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (knee). Per Stu Jackson from the Rams’ official website, head coach Sean McVay said Whitworth has “some swelling in that knee and that ankle.” He also said it is a “miracle” that the injury was not more serious, but he has not yet been ruled out for this weekend.

The Rams estimated to be limited participants on Wednesday were wide receiver Brandon Powell (ribs), linebacker Troy Reeder (ankle) and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (back).

The Buccaneers are stoked and are entering the divisional round of the playoffs. Those who missed practice on Wednesday were wide receiver Cyril Grayson (hamstring), center Ryan Jensen (ankle), running back Ronald Jones II (ankle), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring), wide receiver Breshad Perriman (hip/abdomen) and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (single).

For Jensen and Wirfs, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said he probably won’t know the status of both players before Sunday’s game until later in the week.

“Tough as he is, I think there is a chance (that he will play on Sunday)” Arians said: from Wirfs, through the Tampa Bay Times. “He’s in a boot right now. I think he and Ryan are probably going all the way to Friday before we know anything. So we’ll just have to wait and see.’

Tampa Bay also had some limited participants in training on Wednesday. They were Giovani Bernard (hip/knee), linebacker Lavonte David (foot) and offensive tackle Josh Wells (quadriceps). Running back Leonard Fournette could make his comeback this week, but Arians said it’s still “wait and see” with him, by Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Accounts at Chiefs (-1.5)

For the Bills, defensive end Mario Addison was the only player on the team’s injury report. He is struggling with a shoulder injury and was a limited participant on Wednesday.

The Chiefs had two players out of training on Wednesday after cornerback Rashad Fenton suffered a back injury while running back Darrel Williams suffered a toe problem. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (heel), and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) were also named on the injury report, but all three were full participants.