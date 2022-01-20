India cricket: Virat Kohli starts life without captain

For the first time since 2016, Virat Kohli is taking orders instead of giving them. It’s a seismic shift that could go different ways for India, world cricket and the man himself, writes JACOB KURIYPE.

A new era in Indian cricket began on Wednesday with the toss of a coin in Paarl in South Africa’s wine country.

The man who called the toss was KL Rahul, not Virat Kohli.

For the first time since 2016, Kohli had to take orders instead of giving them. In 69 days, his India captains in all three formats have disappeared one by one.

It’s a seismic shift for a man that somehow has always been defined by the captain. Even during Kohli’s early years on the world stage, he was earmarked as a waiting captain.

That raises two questions: who is Kohli without the captain? And what is India without Kohli leading the way?

Kohli is undeniably one of the hitters of his generation, but until recently, it seemed like he was in charge and taking him to greater heights. Only numbers contradict that. Until 2020 he averaged 63.80 in Test cricket as captain, 77.60 in ODIs and 46.47 in T20Is, the only format in which he has done better without the (c) next to his name.

From his first test in charge, marked two centuries in the emotion-laden Adelaide epic following the death of Phil Hughes in 2014, Kohli’s captaincy seemed cast. This was a man who would lead the way, using the responsibility to spur him on rather than burden him.

In the past two years, that didn’t seem to be the case. In 2020 he endured his first calendar year as an international cricketer without a century and the drought continued into 2021. The numbers weren’t terrible in the white ball format, but they were in Test cricket; he has averaged 28.14 since the start of 2020, hitting six fifties in 27 innings. He rarely looked during this period, but he looked tired. Once cricket’s great converter, none of his last 21 scores over fifty as captain reached triple digits; though in all fairness there were five not-outs. He extended the run to 22 in all with his score of 51 in India’s 31-run loss to open the ODI series against South Africa.

In 2017, still early in his captaincy, Kohli spoke of the potential to continue playing until he was nearly 40.

Now the question for Kohli, 33, is whether giving up the captaincy will extend his playing days or hasten their end. Whether he has relieved himself or has extinguished the pilot flame. What Kohli has said so far, he believes is the first.

He mentioned workload management when he stepped down as T20I captain, admitting he could no longer give “120 percent” to being Test captain when he resigned from that role.

Kohli’s knock on Wednesday gave hope, but no concrete evidence that he will thrive without the captain. While he seemed at ease heading into half a century, he failed to lead the team home from there as he once regularly did.

Having captained Australia 271 times (93 tests, 178 ODIs), Allan Border is well aware of the toll a skipper can take for extended periods, especially given his own captaincy – largely a lone hand for a long time – came up with a different, but not incomparable set of challenges for Kohli’s.

Border may see a lighter charge revive Kohli’s stock after 213 games led India 68 Tests, 95 ODIs, 50 T20Is).

“When you’re captain, you look at every ball, which takes its toll — mental exhaustion sets in,” Border says. “He can now concentrate on his game and not throw everything into the team.

“That’s one of the problems with being captain. Sometimes you can neglect your own game and that is the worst thing you can do. I think that’s what happened to him. His game has simply declined in recent years.

“It will be good for him to just play as a senior player. He can just relax a bit more and score a bunch of runs, which he hasn’t done lately.”

Nevertheless, Kohli’s call to step down as test skipper is a brave one, given the thinly veiled bickering between him and the BCCI since his decision to end up as T20I captain.

Few national sports organizations are as powerful or ruthless as the BCCI and Kohli, who nearly accused the organization’s president, Sourav Ganguly, of lying in November. The day after the BCCI stripped Kohli of his ODI captaincy, Ganguly previously claimed to have asked Kohli not to resign as T20I captain. That was refuted by Kohli, who said the BCCI had seen his decision as “progressive”. He went on to reveal that he had only been notified of his resignation as ODI captain a day before the news was made public.

After airing the organization’s dirty laundry and voluntarily giving up some of his own power at a critical stage in his career, he is more vulnerable to the moods of India’s decision-makers.

Considering everything he’s done for the game, and in particular testing cricket, you hope he gets the long line he deserves.

While Kohli’s enthusiasm for the game has sometimes pushed the boundaries too far, it was also infectious. India has always loved Test cricket, but his passion for the format has made a marked difference to its status in a bat-and-ball-obsessed country.

“He has shown that Test cricket is number 1 in his eyes and as an Indian captain that is a huge boost for the game. I applauded the attitude he took,” Border says.

“It was vital” [that he did]. It was just around the time he became captain that Twenty20 cricket really started to play its hand with competitions popping up everywhere. It gained influence everywhere and test cricket was put in the back seat in many countries. His influence was enormous.

“If he had decided, ‘I’ve had enough of this game (Test cricket) and I think Twenty20 is the way to go’, who knows what would have happened because India has such a huge financial influence on the game.”

That is why the question of who will replace Kohli as India’s test captain is globally relevant. Not only will they lead a team, they will be one of the main flag bearers of the format.

Aside from that, finding the right replacement is a mystery to the Indian selectors as each of the obvious options comes with an asterisk.

While Rohit Sharma waited in the wings, selectors had a ready replacement captain with limited overs. Filling out tests is a more difficult role, especially when continuity can be so vital to sustained success. Sharma has been India’s best test hitter since he rejoined the team as opener, but during that time – and in fact his entire career – he has been sidelined by injury on a number of occasions.

Ajinkya Rahane excelled as captain when asked, but was recently relieved of the vice-captain as he struggles to get runs, his spot on the side weak. The same goes for Cheteshwar Pujaras. Rahul captained Kohli’s absence in South Africa’s second Test but is still no long-term selection guarantee. Rishabh Pant has plenty on his plate as a 24-year-old wicket-keeper, so a leadership role feels premature. Ravichandran Ashwin is a natural choice, but his own safety in the XI abroad could be a concern.

Whichever way India goes, the next man in charge will have big shoes to fill.

By all accounts, Kohli is India’s greatest test captain ever. No captain has led the team more often in the format and no one has racked up more wins (40 wins from 68 games). Globally, only Graeme Smith (53), Ricky Ponting (48) and Steve Waugh (41) have won more Tests as captain.

India’s road success is its greatest achievement, with the team’s 16 away wins under one skipper, five from Ganguly. That includes a series win in Australia, test wins in South Africa and a 2-1 series lead in England with one game left (a series being played two years after the final test was delayed by Covid complications). His 11 Test wins as a captain outside of Asia are the most of any skipper on the continent.

India has been on the brink of dominating Test cricket for some time now. Back-to-back series of victories in Australia, a chance to secure that triumph next year in England and South Africa now the only border they haven’t crossed. The next man in charge will either go down as the one who made India that next step, or let an empire slip through his hands.

The silver lining for India is that, on paper, they have the right man to guide them through this next delicate chapter in Rahul Dravid.

While Kohli left the captain’s armband on his own initiative in two of the three formats, the dressing room still looms as a raw, delicate environment.

Border points to Steve Smith’s relationship with new Australian captain Pat Cummins as a possible blueprint.

“He (Kohli) can’t be seen waving his arms and moving outfielders and stuff like that. He has to bite his tongue and wait to be asked for his input,” Border says.

“It was really good how Cummins and Smith got along and that will be the same kind of scenario for whoever leads India; to have that input, quiet exchanges with the former captain rather than taking center stage.

“It’s just important how they manage that, but it’s going to be okay. He is a very intelligent man. He will just enjoy playing and being one of the seniors.”

It’s nothing that Dravid hasn’t seen before. He finally took over the reins from Ganguly himself, overseeing his reintegration into the lace after his merciless ax at the hands of Greg Chappell. Dravid, in turn, was all grace when he stepped down as captain, with Anil Kumble taking charge of a side that included three former skippers, including Sachin Tendulkar.

How he, Kohli and the next man in charge handle this new phase of Kohli’s career will determine where Indian cricket goes.