Prediction of 3 targets who will choose Texas A&M football on signing day

The Texas A&M soccer team recruiting class in 2022 is already GOATed, as they say. In this case, however, Greatest Of All Time or “GOAT” literally applies. Aggies’ class is the highest ranked in the history of 247Sports Ranking and with a few more players expected to commit, it will completely destroy Alabama’s record as of 2021.

But as mentioned, A&M isn’t done yet – Jimbo Fisher may have a few more tricks up his sleeve.

Today, I’m going to discuss three prospects — whom I’ve talked about in the past — and their chances of committing to Texas A&M on February 2, National Signature Day.

Texas A&M Football 2022 Prospect #1: LB Harold Perkins

Don’t worry, I know full well that Harold Perkins is already committed to Texas A&M. That said, he has yet to sign a national letter of intent and still has a “final decision date” scheduled for Feb. 2.

Perkins is a 6’2.5″, 210lb linebacker – the highest rated player at his position in the entire country.

A few schools are still in competition for Perkins, the hyper-athletic linebacker from Cypress, Texas. In particular, he will visit Miami on January 28 and can still visit schools such as Florida or Texas. That said, he’s committed to A&M.

Aggie fans need not worry as Perkins has noticeably withdrawn from other contending coaching staff. That said, we’ve seen wilder changes happen to high profile recruits, so Perkins will be one to watch on National Autograph Day.