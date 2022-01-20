Sania signals end to groundbreaking journey

At a swanky hotel in Mumbai in December 2016, with a smile on her face and a stare, Sania Mirza spoke about there being no leader in a successful double partnership. This was just a few months after the famous Santina team of Martina Hingis and Mirza broke up. But the Indian made it clear that, despite Hingis’ seniority, both played on an equal footing.

You don’t lead in a partnership, you are equal in the team, she had said, making it clear that she will not be led.

In many ways it is a statement that defined Mirza’s career. She is the pioneer who paved the way to the pinnacle of her sport for generations of Indian women to follow. Shes played her tennis free-flowing, hard-hitting, unfazed in her way. Now, the 35-year-old has decided that the end of this season will mean the end of her playing career. And she will do it on her terms.

She took Indian to newer heights, and now @MirzaSania is ready for one last show! Tell us your favorite #SaniaMirza just below.#Tennis #SaniaMirzaPension pic.twitter.com/3K9EtIyiU0 Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 19, 2022

After her opening round loss at the Australian Open on Wednesday, Mirza made the announcement.

I do feel that my recovery is taking longer, I am endangering my 3 year old son by traveling with him so much, I have to take that into account. I think my body is worn out, she said after her match.

Also for me to find that motivation every day to come out, the energy is not the same anymore. There are more days than before when I don’t feel like it

That said, I still want to play the season because I enjoy it enough to play the year. I have worked very hard to get back, get fit, lose weight and be a good example for moms, new moms to follow their dreams as much as possible. Out of this season I don’t feel my body working. His stroke.

The body has faced serious problems over the years and often required surgery, but Mirza just didn’t go away. Shed takes a break, gets back out on the track and starts making her way back to the top. As of 2017, she spent much of the time away from the game, tending to an injury and finally returning to the tour in 2020 after giving birth winning her first tournament in Hobart.

She climbed back to 68th in the world in doubles, but now she just plays for the fun of the sport rather than dealing with the grind. Rightly so. Because now is the time when her career will be celebrated for all she has accomplished.

Long list of achievements

A six-time Grand Slam champion, 42-time tour winner, the first Indian woman and third in the country to be the world’s No. 1 in doubles, the only Indian woman to break into the top 30 in singles, and a two – time Asian Games gold medalist. These are the stats that top the list of achievements, but you could already tell Mirza was destined for great things when she was a teenager.

The first time I really interacted with her was when she was 15, during the 2002 Asian Games, recalls Native American Billie Jean King Cup captain Vishal Uppal. She had this attitude, this tenacity in the way she played. This snappy and aggressive approach. Many players will go into a shell after a few unforced fouls, but Sania would keep hammering the ball the way she wanted.

Sensational Sania! In a career filled with breathtaking moments, Sania Mirza served up some quality tennis at the 2016 Rio Olympics; a run that brought her mighty close to a medal in mixed doubles.#SaniaMirza | @MirzaSania pic.twitter.com/5xMBmL7mdA Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) January 19, 2022

It is a style previously unseen by any Indian women player who saw her challenge and beat the best in the world such as Hingis (former No. 1 singles) Svetlana Kuznetsova (former No. 2) and former No. 3 Nadia Petrova were scalping which she picked up in 2006 alone. A year later, she reached her career high of number 27 in the world.

At that time, she was already the first Indian to win a tour title, winning the 2005 WTA event in her hometown of Hyderabad. But for a player of her caliber, Grand Slam titles beckoned. At the 2009 Australian Open, she was ready to break the duck.

Last year we lost in the final. (In 2009) she was ready to break through and win her first, says Mahesh Bhupathi, who won her first Major title along with Mirza. She’s now won six, so she’s leaving quite a legacy. She will be remembered as the greatest female tennis player India has ever produced.

Uppal adds: Shes is raising the bar for women players from India. Younger generations will now have someone to try and emulate, and do better than.

She set the standard, but had no one’s shoes to fill herself. There was no standard set and her rise was left to her own devices. No Indian woman had won more than a single round at a Grand Slam, no one had broken into the top 100. No one had won a tour title. Mirza did it all for her 20th birthday.

But like the success, controversies followed her. Marrying Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik also prompted some to express their views.

But despite the turbulence, she remained determined to excel.

Sania was always focused on what she wanted to do when it came to tennis, says Bhupathi. She did a great job blocking out the noise all around and focusing on getting to the top which she was able to do. With such discipline, willpower and focus, there isn’t much that can stop you from doing what you want to do.

She first appeared on the ITF Futures tour in 2001. Now, 21 years later, Mirza, who refused to be led, now leaves a legacy for many to follow.