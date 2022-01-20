Ducks Face UW in Seattle Friday

EUGENE, Oregon –After a couple of big home wins over top-10 teams, Oregon will try to maintain its momentum when it plays in Washington on Friday in Seattle. The Ducks have won their last three games, including victories over a pair of top 10 teams in Arizona and Connecticut, and will look to continue their winning streak against rival Washington.

The Ducks led the all-time series between the two schools, 53-51, winning each of the last eight meetings between the two schools, including five in a row in Seattle.

GAME INFO

When: Friday January 21

True: Alaska Airlines Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 network

Play-by-Play: Elise Woodward | analyst: Alyssa Charlston

Stream Link: https://pac-12.com/live?networks=P12ORG

Radio: KUGN 590 AM (Eugene); KPAM 860 AM (Portland)

Play-by-Play: Terry Jonz

NUMBERS TO KNOW

3-Oregon is one of three national-level teams to have defeated a top-10 team in back-to-back games (South Carolina, South Florida).

10 -The Ducks have had 10 different players this season leading the team in scoring in a match.

22.3 -Oregon Guard Te-Hina Paopao average of 22.3 points per game over the last three games.

37.6 – Oregon leads the Pac-12 and ranks 13th in the nation, shooting 37.6 percent from the three-point range.

53.8 -Oregon’s four preseason All-Pac-12 rosters (Paopao, Prince, Sabally, Rogers) have averaged a combined 53.8 PPG in the last four games.

TOP-10 TAKEDOWN

Oregon put itself back in the national conversation with consecutive wins over top-10 teams, beating No. 7 Arizona on Saturday and No. 9 UConn on Monday. The Ducks defeated a top-10 team in consecutive games for the first time since January 2020 (Oregon State) with a 68-66 win in overtime against the Wildcats and a 72-59 win over the Huskies. Oregon is one of only three nationally-level teams to have beaten a top-10 team in back-to-back games this season, joining South Carolina and South Florida. The UO men’s team also took a few top-10 wins, making Oregon the first school since at least the 1999-00 season to win four games in five days against AP top 10 opponents between their men’s and women’s basketball programs.

DUCKS DOMINATE UCONN

After trailing 10-0 in the first three minutes Monday vs. UConn, Oregon would dominate the rest of the way in a 72-59 win. The Ducks used an 18-0 run in the first half to open a 26-14 lead and never looked back, taking a whopping 24 lead early in the fourth quarter. The win was Oregon’s second in a row over UConn as the Ducks played a solid defense and held the Huskies to 3-of-18 on three-point attempts while forcing 19 turnovers. Te-Hina Paopao led the way again offensively, scoring 22 points for her third 20-point game in a row, while also taking eight rebounds. Sedona Prince brought the Ducks off the bench again, scoring 12 of its 14 points in the second quarter to extend the lead.

COMPLETELY BACK

Trailing by a staggering 17 points in the second half, Oregon came all the way back, beating No. 7 Arizona, 68-66, in overtime behind Endyia Rogers’ game-winning put-back jumper with less than half a second left. The Ducks, who were trailing 54-41 en route to fourth, outperformed the Wildcats 18-5 in the fourth quarter to force overtime after firing up to 20 percent in the final frame. Te-Hina Paopao scored a career-high 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting while Nyara Sabally made a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Sedona Prince scored 16 points and led to the Oregon rally with a monstrous fourth quarter, scoring 10 points and blocking a few shots to help the Ducks force overtime. The comeback was Oregon’s biggest win since March 2016 against UTEP as the Ducks closed an 18-point deficit in the WNIT.

PAOPAO WARM UP

Oregon security guard Te-Hina Paopao has taken the offensive lead for the Ducks over the past few games, averaging 22.3 PPG in the last three games, scoring at least 20 points each of those times. Paopao has led or tied the team lead in each of the last three games, shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 52.6 percent from three-point range over that stretch. She scored 21 points in the win over California before setting a career high with 24 vs. Arizona and Monday 22 against UConn.

An average of 18.6 PPG in five games since returning from injury.

First UO player since the 2019-20 season to score at least 20 points in three consecutive games ( Satou Sabally ).

Only had one career 20 point game prior to this season.

GETTING DONE AT BOTH END

The Ducks were solid on both sides of the floor for the first 15 games. Oregon is currently second in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage, with 46.0 percent being shot from the field while third in the league with a forced turnover of 17.6 per game. Oregon has shot at least 43 percent of the field in 12 out of 15 games, while holding its opponent under 40 percent of the field nine times, including four games in which it has held teams against less than 30 percent of the field.

The Ducks are 9-1 when beating teams from the field and 1-4 when opponents finish with a better FG percentage.

Oregon has forced nine times more sales than his opponent as he went 8-2 when he won the turnover battle.

This season at least 20 substitutions in four games.

One of two Pac-12 teams to have shot at least four opponents to less than 30 percent from the field.

SHARP SHOOTER

The Pac-12 leaders in three point field goal percentage, Oregon has gotten some solid outside production from a number of different players. Ranked 13th in the country, the Ducks are shooting 37.8 percent from outside the arc and are one of 17 teams to shoot at least 37 percent from the three-point range nationally. Oregon is also fourth in the league with a total of 102 threes made and has had multiple shots from the outside in all 14 games. Sydney Parish leads the way for the Ducks shooting 41.2 percent from long range (28-for-68) while Ahlise Hurst shoots 40.5 percent from deep (30-for-74).