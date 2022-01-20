Sports
Ducks Face UW in Seattle Friday
Story Links
Oregon Notes – Washington
EUGENE, Oregon –After a couple of big home wins over top-10 teams, Oregon will try to maintain its momentum when it plays in Washington on Friday in Seattle. The Ducks have won their last three games, including victories over a pair of top 10 teams in Arizona and Connecticut, and will look to continue their winning streak against rival Washington.
The Ducks led the all-time series between the two schools, 53-51, winning each of the last eight meetings between the two schools, including five in a row in Seattle.
GAME INFO
When: Friday January 21
True: Alaska Airlines Arena
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: Pac-12 network
Play-by-Play: Elise Woodward | analyst: Alyssa Charlston
Stream Link: https://pac-12.com/live?networks=P12ORG
Radio: KUGN 590 AM (Eugene); KPAM 860 AM (Portland)
Play-by-Play: Terry Jonz
NUMBERS TO KNOW
3-Oregon is one of three national-level teams to have defeated a top-10 team in back-to-back games (South Carolina, South Florida).
10 -The Ducks have had 10 different players this season leading the team in scoring in a match.
22.3 -Oregon Guard Te-Hina Paopao average of 22.3 points per game over the last three games.
37.6 – Oregon leads the Pac-12 and ranks 13th in the nation, shooting 37.6 percent from the three-point range.
53.8 -Oregon’s four preseason All-Pac-12 rosters (Paopao, Prince, Sabally, Rogers) have averaged a combined 53.8 PPG in the last four games.
TOP-10 TAKEDOWN
Oregon put itself back in the national conversation with consecutive wins over top-10 teams, beating No. 7 Arizona on Saturday and No. 9 UConn on Monday. The Ducks defeated a top-10 team in consecutive games for the first time since January 2020 (Oregon State) with a 68-66 win in overtime against the Wildcats and a 72-59 win over the Huskies. Oregon is one of only three nationally-level teams to have beaten a top-10 team in back-to-back games this season, joining South Carolina and South Florida. The UO men’s team also took a few top-10 wins, making Oregon the first school since at least the 1999-00 season to win four games in five days against AP top 10 opponents between their men’s and women’s basketball programs.
DUCKS DOMINATE UCONN
After trailing 10-0 in the first three minutes Monday vs. UConn, Oregon would dominate the rest of the way in a 72-59 win. The Ducks used an 18-0 run in the first half to open a 26-14 lead and never looked back, taking a whopping 24 lead early in the fourth quarter. The win was Oregon’s second in a row over UConn as the Ducks played a solid defense and held the Huskies to 3-of-18 on three-point attempts while forcing 19 turnovers. Te-Hina Paopao led the way again offensively, scoring 22 points for her third 20-point game in a row, while also taking eight rebounds. Sedona Prince brought the Ducks off the bench again, scoring 12 of its 14 points in the second quarter to extend the lead.
COMPLETELY BACK
Trailing by a staggering 17 points in the second half, Oregon came all the way back, beating No. 7 Arizona, 68-66, in overtime behind Endyia Rogers’ game-winning put-back jumper with less than half a second left. The Ducks, who were trailing 54-41 en route to fourth, outperformed the Wildcats 18-5 in the fourth quarter to force overtime after firing up to 20 percent in the final frame. Te-Hina Paopao scored a career-high 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting while Nyara Sabally made a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Sedona Prince scored 16 points and led to the Oregon rally with a monstrous fourth quarter, scoring 10 points and blocking a few shots to help the Ducks force overtime. The comeback was Oregon’s biggest win since March 2016 against UTEP as the Ducks closed an 18-point deficit in the WNIT.
PAOPAO WARM UP
Oregon security guard Te-Hina Paopao has taken the offensive lead for the Ducks over the past few games, averaging 22.3 PPG in the last three games, scoring at least 20 points each of those times. Paopao has led or tied the team lead in each of the last three games, shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 52.6 percent from three-point range over that stretch. She scored 21 points in the win over California before setting a career high with 24 vs. Arizona and Monday 22 against UConn.
An average of 18.6 PPG in five games since returning from injury.
First UO player since the 2019-20 season to score at least 20 points in three consecutive games (Satou Sabally).
Only had one career 20 point game prior to this season.
GETTING DONE AT BOTH END
The Ducks were solid on both sides of the floor for the first 15 games. Oregon is currently second in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage, with 46.0 percent being shot from the field while third in the league with a forced turnover of 17.6 per game. Oregon has shot at least 43 percent of the field in 12 out of 15 games, while holding its opponent under 40 percent of the field nine times, including four games in which it has held teams against less than 30 percent of the field.
The Ducks are 9-1 when beating teams from the field and 1-4 when opponents finish with a better FG percentage.
Oregon has forced nine times more sales than his opponent as he went 8-2 when he won the turnover battle.
This season at least 20 substitutions in four games.
One of two Pac-12 teams to have shot at least four opponents to less than 30 percent from the field.
SHARP SHOOTER
The Pac-12 leaders in three point field goal percentage, Oregon has gotten some solid outside production from a number of different players. Ranked 13th in the country, the Ducks are shooting 37.8 percent from outside the arc and are one of 17 teams to shoot at least 37 percent from the three-point range nationally. Oregon is also fourth in the league with a total of 102 threes made and has had multiple shots from the outside in all 14 games. Sydney Parish leads the way for the Ducks shooting 41.2 percent from long range (28-for-68) while Ahlise Hurst shoots 40.5 percent from deep (30-for-74).
One of two multiplayer Pac-12 teams with at least 25 threes made this season (Stanford).
Hurst is fourth in the conference in three-pointers, while Parrish is fifth.
Five different players have scored at least three three-pointers in a match (Hurst, Parrish, Te-Hina Paopao, Endyia Rogers, Maddie Scherr).
Shot 48.8 percent from past the arc (21-for-43) over the weekend in Stanford and California, led by a season-high 14made threes on 26 tries against the Bears.
Sources
2/ https://goducks.com/news/2022/1/19/womens-basketball-ducks-face-uw-in-seattle-friday.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022