



Legends League Cricket 2022 Schedule, Squad, Teams, Broadcast In India, India Squad, Live Streaming. Legends League Cricket 2022 is set to begin on Thursday (January 20) in UAE. The league involves veteran players from many cricket-playing nations. Legends League Cricket 2022 is the inaugural edition of the tournament. There are three teams part of the tournament- India Maharajas, World Giants, and Asia Lions. Hence, the tournament will witness a triangular competition where these 3 teams will lock horns with each other in T20 games. A total of 7 matches will be played during Legends League Cricket 2022. In the opening game on January 20, India Maharajas and Asia Lions will lock horns with each other. IPL 2022 Auction | IPL 2022 Teams | IPL News and Updates | IPL 2022 Schedule | ICC Teams Rankings | ICC Players Rankings Also Read: IND vs SA: Shikhar Dhawan Reveals Why Venkatesh Iyer Didnt Bowl In The 1st ODI During the league stage, each team will face each other twice. In the end, the teams finishing in the top two positions on the points table will battle against each other in the final. The venue of the tournament is Oman. All the matches are scheduled to take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat city of Oman. Also Read: IND vs SA: We Played Close To A Perfect Game Temba Bavuma After South Africas Win In 1st ODI The India Maharajas team is led by former India opener Virender Sehwag. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar will not be part of the tournament. However, popular former Indian players like Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammed Kaif, Sanjay Bangar, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel among others are part of the tournament. Below we take a glance at Legends League Cricket 2022 schedule, squad, teams, broadcast in India, India squad, live streaming details. Legends League Cricket 2022 Schedule Date Match Details venue time (IST) January 20, 2022 (Thursday) India Maharajas vs Asia Lions

Match 1 Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 8:00 PM January 21, 2022 (Friday) World Giants vs Asia Lions

Match 2 Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 8:00 PM January 22, 2022 (Saturday) World Giants vs India Maharajas Match 3 Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 8:00 PM January 24, 2022 (Monday) Asia Lions vs India Maharajas

Match 4 Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 8:00 PM January 26, 2022 (Wednesday) India Maharajas vs World Giants Match 5 Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 8:00 PM January 27, 2022 (Thursday) Asia Lions vs World Giants

Match 6 Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 8:00 PM January 29, 2022 (Saturday) Final- TBC vs TBC Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 8:00 PM Legends League Cricket 2022 Live Streaming Details Legends League Cricket 2022 will take place from January 20 to January 29, 2022. A total of 7 matches will take place during the tournament. All the matches will begin at 8 PM IST, 6:30 PM local time. Sony Sports Networks has the exclusive rights to broadcast all the matches of Legends League Cricket 2022. Hence, fans can tune to Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 channels to watch the matches. The live streaming of the matches will be available on the SonyLiv app. Also Read: IND vs SA: Twitter Reacts As South Africa Beat India By 31 Runs In The First ODI And Take A 1-0 Lead Legends League Cricket 2022 Squads India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, and Amit Bhandari. Asia Team: Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, and Umar Gul, afghan. World Giants: Daren Sammy, Daniel Vettori, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Kevin Pietersen, Imran Tahir, Owais Shah, Herschelle Gibbs, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Corey Anderson, Monty Panesar, Brad Haddin, Kevin OBrien, and Brendan Taylor. Get All Cricket match prediction and fantasy Tips – CLICK HERE Cricket Match Prediction | Today Match Fantasy Prediction | Fantasy Cricket Tips | Cricket News and Updates | Cricket Live Score

