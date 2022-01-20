The national championship roster is shattered, but there are already 18 new Bulldogs on campus





The twist is that this takes stock of Georgia’s 2022 football roster. With so much focus on the players moving to the NFL or through the transfer portal, it’s necessary to look at the big picture. The big picture here leads this observer to the following conclusions: Georgia’s infusion of all-round talent from the 2022 class looks set to be the best of the Kirby Smart era, especially in a few groundbreaking positions. It has a top 100 overall recruit in every position except wide receiver. There is always the 2018 class to use as a benchmark. That class included seven prospects with the coveted 5-star ranking, but five of those signers were not on the field at Indianapolis. (Sidebar: Georgia took a title with its first signing class to grapple with Alabama’s No. 1 overall recruiting rankings, but 11 of the top 17 highest-rated recruits that year didn’t play a single moment of that 33-18 win. The 2022 class is the best defensive class of the Smart era in Athens. There are top 50 overall prospects at DT(2), LB, EDGE, CB(2) and S in this class. The Bulldogs have never brought in the type of talent for all three levels of defense that they have in this cycle. Georgia has never brought in a defensive back class like the 2022 group. It’s not even close. Georgia has never seen a pair of pass rushers like Marvin Jones Jr. and Mykel Williams in the same class. The reviews can compare but not the size of the bodies. Jones and Williams look like Travon Walker came out of high school, but move like they’re 230-pound OLBs. There’s a unique way the numbers are balanced here for Kirby Smart. The position groups have been supplemented to replace the players who will not be on the 2022 roster. It is as if the outgoing Bulldogs in every position are covered with the same number of new Bulldogs. With those pearls in mind, take a look at the sign on the left.

Then take a breath. Then take a look at the sign and to the right. It’s perfectly acceptable to get a little excited about it. Those signs flow down the page below.

RBs (2): James Cook [NFL); Zamir White (NFL) OLs (2): Jamaree Salyer (NFL); Justin Shaffer (NFL) TEs (1): John FitzPatrick (NFL); WRs [4}: Jermaine Burton [Portal; George Pickens [NFL); Jaylen Johnson [Portal]; Justin Robinson (Portal) DEFENSE [13] DLs (3): Jordan Davis [NFL); Travon Walker [NFL]; DeVonte Wyatt [NFL]

ILBs (3): Nakobe Dean [NFL]; Channing Tindall [NFL]; Quay Walker [NFL] DBs (6): Latavious worries [Portal]; Lovasea Carroll [Portal]; Lewis Cinema [NFL]; Derion Kendrick [NFL]; Jalen Kimber [Portal]; Ameer Speed [Portal] P(1): Jake Camarda (NFL) Here’s where one might swallow. Or take that breath. Expect more names to be added to this list in the coming weeks and months. That is a loss of many stock exchange personnel. Championship Bulldogs. That said, the Bulldogs have already welcomed their largest ever class of early enrollees (18) to the program. The majority of those guys are high school (11) All-Americans and they are already on campus in Athens. They were sitting in those team stands when Kirby Smart took the podium for Saturday’s championship celebration in Athens. They were in those gray tracksuits. The rest of the team was in white. To put that in perspective, the Bulldogs signed a total of 20 high school prospects prior to last season. That means there are now nearly as many early enrollees on campus as total scholarship players who brought in the Bulldogs ahead of the 2021 season. View the arrivals below. The star rankings used to measure each new freshman is taken from the 247Sports Composite ratings. VIOLATION (8) QBs (1): Gunner Stockton [4-star All-American] OLs (4]: Aliou Bah [4-star expected to play OG]; 4-star Earnest Greene III [4-star All-American expected to start out at OT]; Jacob Hood [3-star OT]; Griffin Scroggs [3-star All-American C] TEs (1): Oscar Delp (4-star All-American) WRs [2}: CJ Smith [4-star WR]; DeNylon Morrissette [4-star All-American WR] DEFENSE [10] DLs (3): Big Bear Alexander [4-star All-American DT]; Mykel Williams [5-star All-American DL]; Shine Washington [3-star DT] LBs (3): CJ Washington [4-star All-American LB]; Carlton CJ Madden [4-star OLB]; Jalon Walker [4-star All-American LB] DBs (3): Daylen Everette [5-star All-American CB]; Big Starks [5-star All-American S]; Yes Corey Thomas [4-star S] P (1): Brett Thorson (Nations No. 1 punter from Australia); VIOLATION (3) RB (1) : Branson Robinson [4-star All-American] OL [1]: Drew Bobo (3 stars] WRs [1}: Cole Speer [3-star] DEFENSE [3] EDGE (1): Marvin Jones Jr. [5-star] DBs (2): Julian Humphrey [4-star All-American CB]; Jaheim Singletary [5-star All-American CB] VIOLATION (2) RB (1) : Jordan James [4-star All-American] WRs [1}: Dillon Bell [3-star commitment] DEFENSE (1) SIDE [1]: Darris Smith [4-star] There is a delicate yin-yang to look at with these positions on the field for the Bulldogs. We will designate some symmetry elements for each position group. If there is an area where the movement of the inbound and outbound player is out of balance, that is a position to look out for for future moves. Or maybe a small adjustment to the number of stock market players in each position group in Athens. QBs: 1 departure, 1 arrival

RBs: 2 departures, 1 inbound, 1 captured

WRs: 4 departures, 2 arrivals, 1 inbound, 1 captured

OLs: 2 departures, 4 arrivals, 1 inbound (+3)

TEs: 1 departure, 1 arrival

DLs: 3 departures, 3 arrivals, 1 inbound (+1)

LBs: 3 departures, 3 arrivals, 1 captured (+1)

DBs: 6 departures, 3 arrivals, 2 inbound (-1)

P: 1 departure, 1 arrival This defensive class, as far as elite talent goes, is unparalleled in the Smart era in Athens. In the period from 2016 to 2021, the Bulldogs finished with an average overall team recruiting ranking of 2.8 in college football. They finished with the nations No. 1 class twice. During that time, they signed 11 defensive prospects with that coveted 5-star rating. Georgia has signed five defensive players in the 2022 league alone. The Bulldogs signed 16 defensive players who were among the nation’s top 50 recruits in the previous six cycles of showy recruiting classes. This year, the defending National Champions signed seven of the top 50 recruits for the defense. Let’s also put a special emphasis on how showy this defensive back class is for smart and defensive back coach Jahmile Addae. This is an ELITE defensive back class if there ever was one for Smart in Athens. The numbers from the 247Sports Composite databases support that. Defensive backs rated in the top 100 players signed by UGA (2016-2021): 7

Defensive backs rated in the top 100 players signed by UGA (2022): 4

5-star defensive backs signed by UGA (2016-2021): 3

5-Star Defensive Back Signers at UGA (2022): 3

5-star cornerback signers at UGA (2016-2021): 2

5-star cornerback signers at UGA (2022): 2 Feel better? I thought so. If not, just go back and look at that arrival sign again. The re-up in terms of overall talent couldn’t look much better than it does now. Give it a few years, it’s not crazy to expect the 2024 defense to be just as filthy as the 2021 team. That’s the best measure of how those expensive airline tickets to Indianapolis might require more of the same to Los Angeles in 2023, Houston in 2024, Las Vegas in 2025, and Miami in 2026. Already subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? Then you can see special 1-on-1 content here with UGA names like Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockon and Brock Vandagriff. Georgia 2022 signatories (left to right) Marvin Jones Jr, Julian Humphrey, Mykel Williams and Gunner Stockton pose for a memento after the All-American Bowl at the Alamodome on January 8, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. (Jeff Sentell / Dawg Nation) Jeff Sentello, Daggnation SENTEL’S INTEL (check recent readings on DawgNation.com)

