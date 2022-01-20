Novak Djokovic could sue Australian government because Tennis Australia denies paying his legal bills

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is reportedly preparing to take legal action against the Australian government over his deportation.

The world number one was launched from the country on the eve of the Australian Open after an 11-day visa battle with authorities.

Now back at home in Serbia, the 20-time Grand Slam champion is reportedly in talks with lawyers about suing the Morrison government for more than $6 million (3.2 million) for “assault.” The sun reported.

The allegations come as Tennis Australia denied it paid Djokovic’s legal bills during his fight to stay in the country, telling radio station 2GB the allegations are “all untrue”.

Novak Djokovic (pictured) is reportedly weighing his legal options after being deported from Australia

The estimated damage amount includes theprize money that Djokovic would have won if the defending champion of the Australian Open had won his 10th title in Melbourne.

“Novak and his family are known to feel that he has been mistreated at the Melbourne quarantine hotel,” a close source told The Sun.

“His mother revealed how it was infested with fleas and maggots. He was held as a virtual prisoner.’

Attorney Toma Fila added: “He was treated humiliatingly. He should sue.’

AHWC immigration law attorney Maggie Taaffe warned earlier this month that Djokovic could face charges if he were deported.

“It’s possible that he could certainly make a claim for damages for wrongful detention, because that was the final decision that the decision was procedurally unfair, it was illegal,” she told the Herald Sun.

Djokovic was held in an immigration detention hotel for at least half of his 11-day stay in Melbourne before being deported over the visa and vaccine waiver saga.

Tennis Australia has denied paying the legal bill for Novak Djokovic during his failed bid to stay in Australia. Pictured is Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley (left) holding the world number one (right)

Meanwhile, Tennis Australia has denied allegations that it “paid all legal fees” for Djokovic during his fight to stay in Australia.

It was one of a series of allegations leveled by powerful Melbourne figure John Locco on Sam Newman’s podcast, You Cannot Be Serious.

2GB breakfast show Ben Fordham told listeners on Thursday that he had been seeking answers from Tennis Australia in relation to the claims since Tuesday.

“They gave us an answer yesterday that was a non-answer, so we followed it up again and said, can you give us a straight answer,” Fordham said.

They now say ‘all false’. All false.’

“So we wrote back saying ‘Do you categorically allege that Tennis Australia did not pay legal fees for Novak?

“We’ve yet to hear anything, but based on the response they’ve given us, they say they haven’t taken the bill.”

Novak Djokovic (pictured with wife Jelena) can sue for alleged ‘assault’ in Australia

Three of Australia’s leading judges heard Djokovic’s case on Sunday, January 16, after Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used his ministerial powers to revoke the tennis champion’s visa on Friday, January 14.

It’s not yet clear what the legal costs will be, but initial reports after his initial hearing — which the government had to pay — suggested they could total $500,000.

The Federal Court is expected to release the reasoning behind Djokovic’s decision later on Thursday.