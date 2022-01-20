10 Players to Watch on the US Olympic Men’s Hockey Team

With the NHL once again not allowing its players to compete in the Winter Olympics, the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team won’t have nearly as much stardom as if NHL players were competing. Still, there are a few key players to keep an eye on when the men’s competition kicks off in February. Many of them are young newcomers and others are former NHL players hoping to prove that they still belong in the top hockey league in the world.

Matty Beniers, California

Beniers is probably the favorite to become a household name at the Olympics. He was drafted No. 2 overall by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and has already received some acclaim after helping the US win gold in the 2021 World Junior Championships. At just 19 years old, he is the youngest player in the world. Olympic list.

The Hingham, Massachusetts native has been a dominant force at the collegiate level. At the University of Michigan, Beniers as Wolverine has registered 24 goals and 54 total points in 48 games. He has been particularly strong this season, with 14 goals and 30 points in just 24 games.

Named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team last season, Beniers is known for his strong two-way play. He may not light up the scoreboard at the Olympics, but he will certainly be heavily involved in all facets of the game.

Brendan Brisson, California

Brisson, like Beniers, is in his second season at the University of Michigan and shows serious potential as a top scorer in the collegiate ranks. In 25 games this season, the 20-year-old leads the Wolverines with 15 goals and equals Beniers for a team leadership of 30 points. He also leads the team with 81 shots on target.

Before committing to the University of Michigan, Brisson shredded it for the USHL’s Chicago Steel. He was named USHL Rookie of the Year in 2020 after scoring 24 goals and 59 points in just 45 games.

The California-born center was drafted by the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Since then, he’s done nothing but cement his status as one of the Golden Knights’ top prospects.

Jake Sanderson, D

Sanderson is one of the younger players on the team at 19, but he still plays an important role as one of the squad’s best defenders.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defenseman is considered one of the best defensive prospects in hockey. He was drafted fifth overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, and judging by his play at the University of North Dakota, he will be a key cog on the Senators’ blue line for a while. He averages more than a point per game as a defender for the Fighting Hawks, and he also puts it up against some stiff competition. The Fighting Hawks are playing in one of the most competitive conferences in college hockey (NCHC), but Sanderson has done nothing but thrive.

Sanderson was named captain of the US team at this year’s World Junior Championships, but the game was canceled due to concerns over COVID-19. He may have lost the chance to defend his gold medal from last year’s World Juniors, but getting the chance to compete for Olympic gold is a great consolation prize.

Nick Shore, California

Six players from the US men’s team have NHL experience and Shore is one of them. The 29-year-old Colorado native played 299 NHL games from 2015 to 2020, noting 18 goals and 59 points during that period. He played parts of four seasons for the Los Angeles Kings before later playing for the Senators, Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets.

More recently, Shore played for HC Sibir Novosibirsk of the Russian Kontinental Hockey League which is widely regarded as the second best hockey league in the world after the NHL. In 49 KHL games this season, Shore has scored 10 goals and 26 points.

Nick Shore has appeared in 299 NHL games and played four seasons for the Los Angeles Kings. Kim Klement-US TODAY Sports

Kenny Augustine, LW

Like Shore, Agostino also has NHL experience, but has recently been playing hockey abroad in Russia. Now playing for the KHL’s Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod, Agostino ranks 14th in the league with an impressive 40 points in 46 games.

A New Jersey native, Agostino spent parts of six seasons in the NHL and has played for six different clubs, the Flames, St. Louis Blues, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils and Maple Leafs. He appeared in 86 NHL games, scoring eight goals and 30 points in those appearances.

Brock Faber, D

Like Sanderson and Beniers, Faber is another teen looking to make a name for himself at this year’s Games.

Faber, who just turned 19 in August, isn’t quite as well-rounded blueliner as Sanderson, but his smooth skating will make him an asset to the US back end. The Maple Grove, Minnesota native has been strong for the University of Minnesota this season, scoring a pair of goals and 11 total points in 20 games so far. He also served as the deputy captain for the USA at the World Junior Championships until its cancellation.

Faber has been selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Steven Kampfer, D

Kampfer is one of the senior statesmen on the roster at age 33, but he also has quite a bit of NHL experience to his credit. The Ann Arbor native spent parts of nine seasons with NHL clubs, most recently playing for the Bruins, dressing for 20 games during the 2020-21 season. Kampfer played for four different NHL teams, including the Bruins, Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers and New York Rangers. He has 15 goals and 39 points in 231 NHL games.

After failing to sign an NHL contract to start the 2021-22 season, Kampfer joined the KHL’s Ak Bars Kazan, where he is one of the league’s top scoring defenders with 30 points to 46 games.

Drew Seller, G

Commesso is the youngest goalkeeper on the roster, but he may also have the highest advantage. The 19-year-old was selected in the second round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, the second goalkeeper to be taken off the board and has seen plenty of action as Boston University’s primary backstop. He has played 20 games for the Terriers this season and has a record of 9-7-3, a score of 2.59 against average and a rescue rate of 0.909.

It’s unclear if Commesso will be the US’s No. 1 goalkeeper when the Olympics begin. Strauss Mann and Pat Nagle are both much more experienced, and Mann was dominant while playing in the Swedish Hockey League. Still, Commesso could turn out to be an intriguing story if he earns time into the fold.

Noah Cates, LW

At 22, Cates is actually one of the more experienced players on the US roster given the number of teenagers going abroad. Cates, a senior at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, has captained the team for the second year in a row. The Stillwater, Minnesota native has registered six goals and 14 points in 22 games for the Bulldogs this season.

Cates was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers and represented the US in the 2019 World Junior Championship, scoring a goal and three points in seven games.

Brian O’Neill, RW

O’Neill is the only player from PyeongChang to return to the Olympic team this year. The 33-year-old resident of Yardley, Pennsylvania registered a goal and four points in five games at the 2018 Olympics, finishing third on the team behind Ryan Donato and Troy Terry.

O’Neill has played for the KHL’s Jokerit since 2016 and has become one of the league’s more consistent points producers. This season, the 5-foot-9, 172-pound winger has scored nine goals and 42 points in 41 games.