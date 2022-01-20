No. 5 bears start season with difficult assignment

CROSS CONFERENCE CHALLENGE

AT MONA PLUMMER AQUATIC CENTER, TEMPE, ARIZ.

FRIDAY 21 JANUARY

NEW. 5CAL US. NEW. 8 MICHIGAN| 9 AMPT

SATURDAY 22 JANUARY

NEW. 5 CAL-US. NEW. 4 STATE ARIZONA | 9AM PST

NEW. 5 CAL-US. NEW. 10 FRESNO STATE | 14:15 PST

SUNDAY 22 JANUARY

NEW. 5CAL US. NEW. 7 UC IRVINE | 9 AMPT

the no. 5 Cal women’s water polo team hasn’t exactly relaxed into the 2022 season. The Golden Bears will be put to immediate testing when they face four top-10 opponents in this weekend’s Cross Conference Challenge at Arizona State University. Cal opens the game Friday against No. 8 Michigan before taking on No. 4 ASU and No. 10 Fresno State on Saturday. The Bears then close out the weekend with a tilt against No. 7 UC Irvine on Sunday. Cal was scheduled to open the season at home last weekend against Cal State East Bay, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the CSU East Bay program.

BEAR NEEDS

SHE’S (FINALLY) BACK

All-American and 2020 Olympian for the first time in 986 days Emma Wright is playing a game for the Bears this weekend. Wright took the last two seasons off to train with Team Canada in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics before returning to campus in the fall. Wright’s last appearance in a Cal cap was in the semifinals of the 2019 NCAA Championships. Wright has been named an ACWPC All-American in each of her first three seasons with Cal and will rank ninth overall in the 2022 campaign. -time program score list with 154 career goals.

TOKYO TIME

Emma Wright and fellow senior Kitty Lynn Joustra each competed in the Tokyo Olympics last summer, with Joustra and the Netherlands taking sixth and Wright and Team Canada seventh. Wright also captained the Canadian team. The Bears also had four alumni at the Summer Games, including Roser Tarrago (Spain), Anna Illes (Hungary), Kindred Paul (Canada) and Kelly McKee (Canada). Tarrago won the silver medal, while Illes took home bronze.

RUBY RETURNS

Second attacker Ruby Swaddle returns to the Bears this season after opting out of the 2021 campaign. Swadling had an impressive freshman campaign in 2020, earning him All-MPSF honorable mention and a spot on the MPSF All-Newcomer Team. Swadling led Cal with 16 steals as a freshman, while also adding 12 goals and 15 assists.

TAKE THE FIFTH

Utilities Georgia Gilmore decided to take advantage of the NCAA waiver granting student athletes an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 and is back in Berkeley for a fifth season. Gilmore appeared to be a big part of the team’s plans last year, before injury cut her season off after just four games. Gilmore, an outstanding student who has twice earned ACWPC All-Academic Excellent recognition, is enrolled in the Berkeley Extension Certificate Program in Business Administration.

YOUNG BEARS

The Bears were supported by an extensive production by their freshmen last season, when freshmen together accounted for 61 of the team’s total of 216 goals. Maryn Dempsey and Reagan Whitney were each named to the MPSF All-Newcomer Team, as the Bears were one of only two conference teams to have more than one roster for the team. Whitney, Mallory Reynoso and Maddie DeMattia each also earned MPSF Newcomer of the Week awards.

INSIDE WITH THE NEW (AND OLD)

Cal’s coaching staff is a mix of veteran and new faces as a four-time Olympian Heather Petric returns as a full-time assistant while Lance Morrison also joins the Bears. Petri has spent time as both full time and volunteer assistant during head coach Coralie Simmons ‘ six-year tenure at Cal, as Morrison joins the Bears after a successful run as head coach at preparatory powerhouse Miramonte High School. Petri was a two-time All-American as a student athlete with Cal and became the only four-time female Olympian in Cal history. She is also a four-time Olympic medalist, with one gold, two silver and one bronze.

ABOUT NO. 8 MICHIGAN

SR Utility Maddy Steere is a three-time ACWPC All-American

Maddie O’Reilly was named CWPA Player of the Year last season

JR Grace Harbaugh is the daughter of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh

CAL ALWAYS VS. MICHIGAN: 14-2

ABOUT NO. 4 STATE ARIZONA

The Sun Devils have their highest preseason rankings in program history

GR Amira Van Buren and SO Luca Petovary are each ACWPC All-Americans

ASU lost two-time All-American Bente Rogge by graduation

CAL ALWAYS VS. THE STATE OF ARIZONA: 27-10

ABOUT NO. 10 FRESNO STATE

Bulldogs made their first NCAA Championship appearance in program history last season

FSU Returns All-Americans Emily Nicholson and Daphne Guevremont This Season

Natalie Benson was named GCC Coach of the Year in 2021

CAL ALWAYS VS. FRESNO STATE: 5-0

ABOUT NO. 7 UC IRVINE

Anteaters were picked to win the Big West Championship in a pre-season poll

UCI returns three times All-American Tara Prentice this season

Anteaters Lose All-American Goalkeeper Morgan Jones At Graduation

CAL ALWAYS VS. UC IRVINE: 20-3