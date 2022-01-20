World-class cricket stadium to be built near San Jose fairgrounds – CBS San Francisco





SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) A proposal to build a new Bay Area cricket stadium could help bring one of the world’s most popular sports to new audiences. This week, Santa Clara County approved an exclusive negotiating deal with Major League Cricket. READ MORE: UPDATE: Suspect of attempted carjacking killed in shooting with San Jose police The ENA will allow the county and league to proceed with lease negotiations and design approvals to develop a world-class cricket stadium near the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds. Major League Cricket faces the 14-acre parking lot, along Tully Road, across the iconic Blue Arch. The pack has been used as the county’s largest COVID-19 drive-thru testing site since the start of the pandemic. It’s a very exciting day for cricket in the Bay Area, said Tom Dunmore, Vice President of Marketing for Major League Cricket. According to Dunmore, cricket is the second most popular sport in the world, with large followings in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and across South Asia. The league was attracted by South Bays’ strong fan base. There is clearly a very large immigrant population from those countries in the Bay Area, especially around Silicon Valley. Many of the tech companies employ large numbers of people from those locations that have come here. That has accelerated a lot in the past 10 or 15 years. So that’s seeded a really strong base of expat cricket fans who love the game, Dunmore said. READ MORE: UPDATE: Marin Water Board lifts some water restrictions and sanctions after early season storms Early concept renderings show a large, circular stadium with palm-lined walkways. The stadium would likely provide permanent seating for 6,000 to 8,000 fans, with the ability to scale up to 15,000 for larger events such as the World Cup. The facility would also include state-of-the-art dressing rooms and luxury suites. Santa Clara County Supervisor Otto Lee told KPIX 5 that the plan is to lease the land and not use public funds for the project. We have no intention of subsidizing the stadium, Lee said. Negotiations have just started, so everything is still on the drawing board. Ultimately, we want to make the best use of the land. But at the same time, we didn’t expect, that I was aware of that, that we would create a lot of provincial funds to help build these facilities. The South Bay is home to several amateur leagues that play on municipal fields. Kunal Chakraborti, acting president of the Sunnyvale Cricket Club, said fans attending the MLC games with other family members will easily fill seats in the new stadium. MORE NEWS: San Mateo Police Investigate Shooting in Hillsdale Mall Parking Lot I was very happy, it was really exciting news, Chakraborti told KPIX 5. It’s very exciting to have a quality stadium because that could act as a catalyst for the youth to spark interest, pick up the game , play the game and hopefully progress to the regional level, the national level.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2022/01/19/cricket-stadium-proposal-san-jose-santa-clara-county-fairgrounds/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos