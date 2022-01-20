Three-Star Quarterback Zion Turner Commits to UConn Football





UConn took a big win on the recruiting trail when quarterback Zion Turner announced his commitment to the program on Wednesday. Turner is a two-threat quarterback from Miami, Florida who goes to St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale. In its three seasons starting the national powerhouse, Turner went 37-2, completing 62.5 percent of his passes for 4,951 yards and 59 touchdowns. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9JhXWa-MTIG Turner is rated a three-star recruit on both Rivals and 247. He is ranked as the number 37 quarterback in the nation by 247, and the third-ranked quarterback in the state. He took interest from a number of Power Five schools before joining UConn, including LSU, A&M, Louisville, and Miami. Turner committed to UConn after attending an official visit to the school last weekend. UConn made him an offer last month. Turner will join a quarterback room at UConn that will begin to fill up by 2022. True freshman Tyler Phommachanh appeared on the scene in 2021, showing promise in three games played, passing 25-for-72 with 321 yards and a touchdown. Steven Krajewski, the man who replaced him after his injury at the end of the season, is less mobile than Roberson and Phommachanh, but is a more efficient passer, scoring 148-272 with 10 touchdowns in his UConn career. The Huskies also added Cale Millen as a transfer from Northern Arizona, another professional quarterback. They also earned the commitment from Penn State transfer TaQuan Roberson, who appeared once in the 2019 season for Penn State before going red in 2020, and appeared in three games in the 2021 season as relief for an injured Sean Clifford, who was 11-years old. out-28 beat passing and eventually be outdone for the backup QB spot. The next date to circle on the UConn football calendar is National Signing Day, on Wednesday, February 2, as UConn hopes to fill the remainder of its 2022 recruiting class by then.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theuconnblog.com/2022/1/19/22892205/three-star-quarterback-zion-turner-commits-to-uconn-football The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos