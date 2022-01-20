Sports
Couldn’t have asked for more: Sam Stosur finally bows to great Australian tennis | Australian Open 2022
The Australian Open farewell tour took longer than expected. Now, having played her encore, Samantha Stosur leaves the stage with a climax. This second round appearance was Stosur’s 797th tour-level singles match, of which she has won more than 450. On Wednesday, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova made sure there wouldn’t be a 798th, the Russian sending the Australian veteran 6-2, 6-2.
On a day of turmoil in the women’s draw, this was not one of them. The defeat at the Kia Arena was emphatic. There was no sign of a comeback comparable to that rough first-round performance against American wildcard Robin Anderson. But even after Pavlyuchenkova broke her serve to take a 5-2 lead in the second set and successfully serve out the match, Stosur’s smile remained motionless. The occasion meant more than the tennis for once.
Stosur played her first professional game at the age of 14. At the age of 17 she took part in her first Australian Open. Since then, she’s climbed all the way to the top, to world No. 4 and the 2011 US Open trophy. Now, 20 years later and in 487th place, she’s earned the right to step out at the bottom.
I’ve done more than I ever thought possible, she said to a standing ovation, before a special Tennis Australia video tribute and presentation. I dreamed of winning a grand slam and being close to the things I did. To do what I dreamed of as a small child is phenomenal. I couldn’t have asked for more. I’ve had many great moments here in Australia and around the world. Yes, it was amazing.
Pavlyuchenkova was also taken at this time. It was actually very emotional for me, she said. I got goosebumps when everyone applauded Sam. She’s such a great person and a great tennis player too, so thank you Sam.
Pressure has forever teased Stosur on her home run and positivity has rarely been afforded to the Queenslander, who never made it past the fourth round and failed to win a single match in five consecutive attempts between 2016 and 2020. Overall in her previous 19 campaigns, she was knocked out eight times in the first round.
The mere fact that she made it to the second round at 20 now equals Lleyton Hewitt’s record for most Australian Open appearances, a testament to the palpable, almost unrecognizable sense of freedom with which she overcame Anderson. It was Stosur’s first successful comeback to the Australian Open after dropping the first set since 2003, when she did so against Spanish star Conchita Martnez.
And so she will walk away from singles as one of the greats of Australian tennis, beating Serena Williams in the 2011 US Open final, who spent 441 consecutive weeks between 2008 and 2017 as the top-ranked Australian singles player of both sexes, and which was a fixture in the top 25 in the world for nine years in a row.
I want to thank everyone who has been with me for 20 years, she said. The coaches, they know who they are, they’ve all helped me on and off the field in one way or another, molded me into the person I am. The family, they’re all over there now, Mommy and Daddy, my brothers because they gave up everything early on taking me to tournaments on the weekend, getting swept up for Sam’s tennis. But I think it was all worth it, so thank you for giving everything you’ve got too.
It’s clear that my partner, thank you Liz, is standing by and guiding me through the hard times as well as the good times. Little Evie at home, I hope you’re awake, I say goodbye. Everyone on the sidelines, I had a great time, thank you all for being there. If I’ve missed anyone, I’m sorry, but I love you all.
