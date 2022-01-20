Sports
No support for U-11 world No. 2 Dhaani Jain yet despite five consecutive international TT titles | More sports news
With five consecutive WTT titles in 2021, paddler Dhaani Jain is embarking on a remarkable career in table tennis. The sad thing is, her consistent show hasn’t brought much news while she now needs next level support. As for her current support, she gets that from her Dronacharya award-winning coach Sandeep Gupta, who also coached Manika Batra from an early age, and her father, Gaurav Jain.
In 2021 alone, Gaurav spent over Rs 10 lakh traveling alone as he took Dhaani to play in the WTT tournaments across Europe – all out of pocket.
But it all paid off. In the 10 tournaments Dhaani entered, she won five (U-11) titles and finished as quarterfinalist in three (U-13). The points she collected helped her to finish 2021 as the U-11 World No. 2 and U-13 World No. 4 in the ITTF Youth Ranking.
However, what should also be kept in mind here is that a lack of registrations meant smaller draws in some of these tournaments.
Dhaani’s father is a former national TT player himself. Incidentally, he was also trained by Gupta while studying at Hansraj Model School which runs one of Delhi’s most famous table tennis academies, which has produced players like Manika.
So luckily for Dhaani, her father was there to lay a strong foundation for his daughter’s career in the sport, before she started training under Gupta as an eight-year-old.
“As a former TT player, I know people and so I could properly manage Dhaani’s start as a TT player,” said Gaurav, who is involved in interior design, talking to TimesofIndia.com.
It couldn’t have started better than being trained by a Korean coach.
“One of my acquaintances who ran an academy invited a Korean coach to a camp, who taught Dhaani the basics of table tennis. That’s why her foundation is so strong,” said Gaurav.
“After learning the basics for a year or so, she started training under Sandeep mister from January 2019. She has made tremendous progress since then.” Gaurav continued.
Gupta has about three decades of experience in TT coaching and currently leads the academy at Hansraj Model School, while also directing two other academies in the national capital, supported by the local government.
(File image of coach Sandeep Gupta while training young TT players – Photo: TOI arrangement)
Manika, medalist of the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, has been trained by Gupta since she was 6. Players like Neha Agarwal, Achanta Sharath Kamal and many others have also been his products.
Gupta believes Dhaani can become the next big thing in the Indian TT if she continues to drive on the road as she does now.
“One of the best,” Gupta told TimesofIndia.com, when asked to compare 11-year-old Dhaani to the international stars he trained when they were the same age. “She is one of the most promising players for India.
“But the progress of such gifted players also depends on how grounded they and their parents stay, because when a player grows and gets noticed, he/she listens to hundreds of people. So it (continued progress) also depends on how the player copes with that and other such factors,” said Gupta, whose most famous student Manika decided to part ways with her longtime coach a few years ago.
However, Dhaani’s father is disappointed that so far no sports NGO, company or government has come forward to support his daughter.
(Dhaani Jain with her father, Gaurav – Photo: TOI arrangement)
“Nothing at all,” said Gaurav, who said his company has also not been doing very well since Covid-19 hit around January 2020. “But the family has gathered around Dhaani and supported her; my sister, who lives in the US, is throwing in.
“We are doing everything we can to provide Dhaani with the best resources. For the past year she has been physically trained by physio Gaurav Sharma, who also went with the Indian team to the World Table Tennis Championships (2021).” Dhaani’s father further told TimesofIndia.com.
Non-profit organizations such as Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) support many such young and promising players.
OGQ CEO Viren Rasquinha said he will contact his investigative team when Dhaani’s achievements are brought to his attention by TimesofIndia.com.
“I’ll speak to the (OGQ) research team… But frankly, we don’t give a super high priority to a sport like table tennis,” Rasquinha said.
(Photo: TOI scheme)
He reasoned that too.
“The simple fact is that boxers, wrestlers, archers or archers are much closer to Olympic medals than a table tennis player… If your money is limited and you always work with limited resources, then you have to prioritize,” he explained. a frank Rasquinha further.
There are no such restrictions when it comes to public resources.
Dhaani will not mind financial and other support, however it comes.
