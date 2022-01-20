Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving says pressure ‘brings out the best in him’ amid Kevin Durant’s absence

WASHINGTON — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving says he is embracing the pressures of trying to bear the team’s attack amid Kevin Durant’s absence due to a left knee injury.

“I like the pressure,” said Irving after scoring 30 points in 38 minutes during a 119-118 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. “I like pressure. It brings out the best in me personally. And then I’m also able to bring that energy with the team, whether it’s communicating with guys in short conversations on the floor or outside the floor.”

“I’m just trying to demand a responsibility from all of us, first from myself, but from all of us, that this won’t be perfect. It will never look perfect. This is exactly what we have, and we can’t replace anyone who is out. But what we can do is fill the stat sheet with the little things that might show up and things that might not show up. We’ll see where we are at the end of the game when we leave it’s all playing hard.”

Durant injured his knee in Saturday’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. While the Nets have not announced an official timeline for his return, ESPN sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that there is optimism within the organization that the attacker will be out for just 4-6 weeks.

2 Related

Irving has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning he will not be able to play in home games due to a New York City mandate. After Irving was out of the team for nearly three months, the Nets reversed course last month to allow him to compete in road races.

Wednesday marked the two-week anniversary of his return, and the observatory said he’s excited to be back with the group and performing.

“It feels incredible,” Irving said. “I don’t take one day for granted. I thank God every day that I get this chance, not just to play basketball, but to just be around great individuals, and we grow together only in this space and as we Leaving here from this arena we are all away from our family, we are on the road and we have a mission that we are all trying to lead mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally and just to stay balanced.

“I know it’s hard sometimes, not just for me, but for everyone else, just the monotony that comes every day when working on [our games], but this is what we signed up for when we played in fifth grade, fourth grade, this was the dream here. Just go out and try to win some ball games and play at a high level.”

Nets coach Steve Nash never seemed concerned that Irving would try to take on too much offensive responsibility in Durant’s absence. He called Wednesday’s point guard’s play “brilliant.”

“I think Ky is really trying to fit into the group and get his rhythm back,” Nash said before the match. “Obviously there are times when he’s excellent and looks like he’s never been away and there are other times where you think, ‘It’s a brand new guy, playing with a bunch of guys he’s never played with’, so that takes time. I don’t think he puts too much pressure on himself We want him to be free.

“We want him to have a period where he can’t overexert himself to have to score or do too much, just to find his way in. He’s helping our team whether he’s trying to get 40 a night or just trying to fit in. He’s just such a good player and such a compliment to our group.”

Veterans Center LaMarcus Aldridge summed up Irving’s two-week trajectory in one word.

“Nice,” he said. “[He] knows the game. Plays the game correctly. Gives me so many midrange shots where the [defender’s] not even near me. I played with him the most last year, I was there for five games and my five games were with him more than anyone else. So I feel like our chemistry came in those five games. I feel like we’ve kind of picked up where we left off this year – he makes plays where you watch and you just say, ‘Man, you’re glad he’s on your team.’ Tonight he had some spins and some hesitations and some floaters, I’m like ‘Goddang’. So it was nice for me to have him back, just nice to see him play.”