Yorkshire takes major hurdle to get international test cricket BACK at Headingley after ban
Yorkshire takes major hurdle in getting international test cricket BACK in Headingley after racism scandal ban as new chief Lord Patel resolves issue over Graves Trust influence in county
- Yorkshire was banned from hosting test cricket at Headingley earlier this year
- Headingley was stripped of hosting England Tests after the Azeem Rafiq scandal
- DCMS Chair Julian Knight said ECB’s Yorkshire ban should stay this week
- But the head of Yorkshire, Lord Patel, has won a major victory in the county’s cause
Yorkshire has faced a major hurdle in their bid to win back international competitions after resolving issues surrounding the influence of the Graves Trust.
Former Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee in November that he could not fire any board members without the consent of the Trust, who owe a substantial sum to the club and have ties to the ex’s family. -England and Yorkshire supremo Colin Graves.
DCMS chair Julian Knight said last week the ECB’s ban on hosting England matches at Headingley should not be lifted until the Trust’s powers in the county are curtailed.
Yorkshire has taken a major hurdle in their bid to get Test cricket back at Headingley
DCMS chairman Julian Knight said the ban on hosting England matches in Yorkshire last week should remain
But the new head of Yorkshire, Lord Patel, has now removed the requirement that Trusts approval must be obtained before a board member can be appointed or dismissed.
We are making these changes, in the interest of transparency and in accordance with good governance, to clear up any misunderstanding about the role of the Trust, Lord Patel said.
The move should help Yorkshire’s cause to host international matches again and comes after they laid off 16 staff in the wake of Azeem Rafiq’s racism scandal.
New Yorkshire chief Lord Patel has now ensured that the Graves Trust is not so influential in the county club’s fate
Headingley was the site of Ben Stokes’ stunning Ashes triumph (above) in 2019
