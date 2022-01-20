





House Sport GTTA starts 2022 with National Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships The Guyana Table Tennis Association invites all players and affiliates to participate in the 2022 National Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships, scheduled to take place from January 22 to January 23, 2022 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown. .

The 2022 National Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships will be organized and coordinated by the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) under the rules, regulations and authority of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

The following are the events that would be played:

* Boys 19 and under singles

* Girls 19 and under singles

* Boys aged 15 and under singles

* Girls aged 15 and under singles

* Beginner Girls Singles

* Beginners Boys Singles

* Boys Open Doubles

* Girls Open Doubles

* Junior Open mixed doubles. The placement for all events would initially be based on results of placements in the latest national championships or domestic competitions, or according to international rankings if currently available to players who have not competed in domestic tournaments; estimated or last rank of player in previous league.

The event is open to all Guyana nationals eligible to represent the GTTA, according to the 2020 ITTF handbook. The tournament committee would determine the game system based on the number of entries, using a knockout approach using the best of seven, or first stage round-robin basis in groups of even players, but there must be no less than 3 and no more than 5 players in a group, and priority is given to groups of 4 players.

If there are 5 or fewer players, the event will be played as a non-knockout round-robin. Two players advance from each group to the second stage, which is played in a knockout format.

The placement for all events will be based on the results of the last 3 tournaments played according to the international ranking, if currently available to players who have not participated in domestic tournaments; estimated or last rank of player in previous league.

By entering the event, all participants agree to abide by all ITTF rules and the rules and regulations of the organizers. All individual players of the clubs agree to abide by the rulings of the ITTF and its agents in all matters relating to television coverage, video, internet webcasting, film coverage and photographic reporting of any kind.

Entrants release all rights, or rights of their agents or sponsors, in all matters relating to television and webcasting reporting, video and film reporting and photographic reporting of any kind; and therefore accept such coverage during the event.

Each participant, when called up, must immediately appear at press conferences or medal presentations and follow the procedures established by the ITTF and the organizers.

The COVID-19 guidelines that would be in effect are:

Temperature control, washing and disinfecting hands on arrival

Wearing of masks by non-competitive players at all times when they are on a playing location

Only players whose categories are in progress are allowed to play at the tables

A meeting will be held to discuss all protocols

Individuals violating the COVID-19 guidelines would be banned from further entry into the competition.

Winners runners-up and semi-finalists would be awarded gold, silver and bronze medals in all events. Players are asked to officially register with the Secretary General, Mr. Linden Johnson, telephone no. 621-7630; or Ms Deirdre Edghill, using the entry form, which can be submitted in person or scanned and sent to the email address [email protected] the Google form https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1s4gg_XaUqw5BBUG-TjIEm3y6X3SymogqbWEmyVSeDFw/edit .

