Reaves scores twice, Rangers rally past Maple Leafs

NEW YORK — Ryan Reaves scored its first two goals of the season and the New York Rangers rallied for five consecutive goals on Wednesday for a 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden.

It was Reaves’ second two-goal game in the NHL. He also did it with the St. Louis Blues on April 25, 2013.

“You never want to go three months without scoring,” said Reaves after playing his 33rd game for New York. “I tend to do that a lot in my career. It feels good to get them out of the way, especially in this stable. Hopefully they keep coming now.”

Adam Fox had two goals and an assist, and Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist for the Rangers (26-10-4), who have won three in a row and are first in the Metropolitan Division. Igor Shesterkin made 35 saves, including 17 in the third period.

“I think we are proving the competition, we are proving to ourselves that we are a contender,” said Reaves. “The state doesn’t lie.”

Mitchell Marner had a goal and an assist for the second game in a row, and Jack Campbell made 21 saves for the Maple Leafs (24-10-3), who have taken a multiple lead in four of their last five games (2-2-1).

Video: [email protected]: Reaves scores two goals in two periods

Auston Matthews ended his streak of 10 straight road games, one short of the NHL record.

“Today I just thought we played soft and made bad decisions defensively,” said Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe. “We couldn’t arrange anything. It was just very different. Every game has been different, so it’s hard to talk about patterns other than the obvious that we gave up leads. I thought we were exposed today because we had a team that was just soft, soft and aimless and just played the game and hoped it would work out.

“I thought we didn’t have anyone who played well tonight. The coaches didn’t coach well tonight. So today is a very different game than we’ve played in the others where we gave up the lead and stuff. Don’t think we have nearly enough urgency or had purpose.”

Strome gave New York a 4-3 lead at 10:50 of the third period, and Chris Kreider made it 5-3 at 3:33 PM after ‘s rebound Jacob Troubahas been shot.

Matthews appeared to score at 4:08 pm, but a video review revealed that he kicked the puck into the net.

Fox fired into an empty net at 5:36 p.m. for the 6-3 final.

“The goals were pretty simple goals, great turnovers, great plays and reaching the net,” said Strome. “We’ve sat here all year preaching that it’s the simple things for our team, and it showed again tonight. They’re a great hockey team and I liked our response from our team in the last 40.”

Ilya Micheev scored from the end at 2:44 of the first period to give Toronto a 1-0 lead. Marner made it 2-0 at 3.30am when he scored a power play goal for the first time since February 1, 2020 (101 games).

Reaves previously brought it to 2-1 at 12:52 Michael Bunting pushed the lead to 3-1 at 17:50.

“I was a little worried to be honest,” said New York coach Gerard Gallant. “We came out a little sleepy.”

Video: [email protected]: Strome finds empty just to make it 4-3

Reaves scored his second goal in 2:58 of the second period to reduce it to 3-2.

Strome praised Reaves and linemates Kevin Rooney and Greg McKegg for fueling the Rangers after a rough first spell.

“Even without the goals, I think they were the only line throughout the game that managed to come in and predict and create turnovers and keep zone time,” Strome said. “We ate them. They provided energy all night long.”

Fox made it 3-3 at 5:49 PM when Strome passed him and cut through the right circle for a one-off through Campbell’s legs.

“We’ve taken our foot off the gas and it’s going to be something that we really need to stop and fix,” Marner said. “This is not something we did at the beginning of the year.”

Shesterkin tied the game when he saved a gauntlet on a breakout by William Nylander at 2:11 of the third period. He saved the last 27 shots he faced after conceding three goals on 11 shots in the first.

“It shows our maturity,” Reaves said of the comeback. “It shows that we can stay with the big boys, that we’re one of the big boys.”

COMMENTS: Matthews failed to match the record 11-game road race of Pavel Bure (1993-94 with the Vancouver Canucks) and Steve Yzerman (1988-89 with the Detroit Red Wings). … Since Marner last scored a power play goal, 426 NHL players have scored at least one, led by the Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisitl (34). Among the Maple Leafs, 15 players scored at least one, 22 of them by Matthews. Marner had 28 power-play assists during that period. … New York is 11-2-0 against the Atlantic Division and 17-3-0 against the Eastern Conference. … Kreider’s goal was his 25th of the season, placing Matthews third in the NHL, behind Draisaitl (26) and the Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (27). … Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad had two assists to extend his run of the game to six games (three goals, four assists).