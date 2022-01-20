Stetson Bennett Announces Plans for 2022 Georgia Football Season





After leading Georgia to a National Championship, quarterback Stetson Bennett has announced his return for another season. Bennett threw 29 touchdown passes to seven interceptions in 12 starts for Georgia in 2021. The Bennett news came minutes after fellow quarterback JT Daniels put his name on the transfer portal

Related: Learn more about JT Daniels’ choice to switch Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett announced he would be returning to Georgia for a sixth season. Customization, Daggnation Bennett first arrived in Georgia for the 2017 season as a walk-on. He first became known for working as the quarterback of the scout team for the Rose Bowl against Oklahoma.

After that season, Bennett transferred to Jones County Community College for the 2018 season. The move paid off for Bennett as he signed as a member of the 2019 signing class for Georgia. Bennett landed a first-team role at the start of the 2020 season when he replaced DWan Mathis against Arkansas. Bennett played well in games against Auburn and Tennessee before struggling in his last three starts against Alabama, Kentucky and Florida. He was replaced as the starting quarterback by Daniels for the Mississippi State game. Bennett’s time in Georgia was not over, however. He started this season for Georgia against UAB after Daniels suffered an oblique injury. Bennett was once again pushed into the starting lineup after Daniels suffered a crossbar injury before Georgias game against Arkansas.

From that moment on, Bennett never gave up on the starting role. He started the last 11 games for Georgia, with the only loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game. Bennett and Georgia lost again 41-24, the same score as the 2020 game. But Bennett shone against Michigan, as Georgia threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns in the 34-11 win. After a slow start against Alabama in the National Championship game, Bennett completed his last four passes of the game, two of which were touchdowns. Bennett completed 17 of his 26 attempts in that game for 224 yards. Most importantly, he didn’t throw an interception after being singled out five times in previous encounters against Alabama. We had to look in the mirror. We had to ask ourselves why. We had to fix things. And then we did, Bennett told Alabam after the win. And then we got to see them again. And there are still things that we struggled with. But at the end of the day it was a team victory and we won the game. Related: Stetson Bennett’s father shares what could be next for Georgia QB National Championship With Daniels entering the portal, Georgia is left with four stock quarterbacks. Behind Bennett are redshirt sophomore Carson Beck and redshirt freshman Brock Vandagriff. Georgia signed 4-star quarterback Gunner Stockton as a member of the 2022 recruiting cycle. Bennett is the fourth player from Georgia to return for a super senior season, as he joins Robert Beal, William Poole and Chris Smith.

Georgia will replace running backs Zamir White and James Cook, along with wide receivers Jermaine Burton and George Pickens. The Bulldogs bring back All-American Brock Bowers, along with receivers Ladd McConkey and AD Mitchell. Bennett and the Bulldogs will open the 2022 season against Oregon on September 3. The Ducks will be coached by Dan Lanning, who has been the Georgias defense coordinator for the past three seasons. More Georgia football stories from around the DawgNation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawgnation.com/football/around-the-dawghouse/stetson-bennett-georgia-football-2022-season/IPZMKSEWGBBZZNNAGAMP4C65IA/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos