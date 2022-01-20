Sports
Ice Hockey: Summaries for January 19
Wednesday’s matches
Horace Greeley 6, Cortlandt 5 (OT)
Gabe Adams had a memorable night, scoring two goals and three assists to reach the 100-point mark for his varsity career.
But it was that second goal that attracted more attention than Adams’ milestone.
Adams scored with 19 seconds left in extra time to lift the unranked Greeley to a 6-5 victory over No. 8 Cortlandt in a match in which Quaker keeper Ben Madden stopped 46 shots.
Ilan Laurence had a hat-trick and Ellis Adams also scored for Greeley.
Ben Cohen played a part in every goal with six assists.
Jacob Schlatner, Charlie Spar and Laurence each had an assist.
Cortlandt’s Jack Jimenez had three goals, including the equalizer with 44 seconds left in the regular season and Cortlandt goalkeeper Aaron Hathaway pulled in favor of another attacker.
Andrew Dzubak and Frankie Kowal also scored for Cortlandt and Dzubak had an assist.
Hathaway had 24 saves.
Scarsdale 15, Rivertown 12
In a game whose stats spilled over to a second scoresheet and whose score looked more like a football than an ice hockey game, Scarsdale came from behind to win his first game since early December when Brian Nicholas scored five goals and had three assists and Freddy Kushnik had a hat-trick and two assists.
Ian Silberstein, Kyle Kahan and Sam Horner each had a couple of goals and Lev Mizukovski had a solo count, which was his first varsity goal.
Kahan, Horner and Silberstein each had two assists and Taj Grewal one assist.
Rivertown’s Anthony Cappello scored seven goals in the game and also had an assist.
Ethan Pakola and Braedon Gallante both scored twice and Alex Krantz also scored.
Gallante and Pakola each had two assists and Aidan Murray and Aidan Mafucci each had one assist.
Patrick Gohrman had 19 saves and Elle Schanzer had seven saves for the Legends.
Tyler Pierro stopped 18 shots and Max Siegel stopped 11 shots for Scarsdale.
Clarkstown 5, Pearl River 2
Chase Chalfin scored twice and had an assist and Matt Doherty had a goal and an assist.
Andrew Fenninger and Dan Downey also scored.
Sam Sobler had two assists and Nick Romeo had one.
Ryan McKenna and Tom Cortelli scored for the Pirates.
Colin McNulty, Doug Sampath, James O’Connell and Cortelli each had an assist.
Jack Galvin had 36 saves for Pearl River.
AJ Levy had 21 saves for Clarkstown.
White Plains 10, Monroe Woodbury 3
Dan Cardozo scored six goals and four other Tigers also scored.
Alex Farben-Griggs, George Snyder, Leon Marrano and Mario DeMaria had solos.
Jessie Formica had four assists and Lev Glazman, Ethan Ilberg, George Snyder, Harley Formica, Jason Monte and Cardozo each had one assist.
Chris Octavio, Eddy Dorgan and Tom Baldessar scored for the Crusaders.
Trevor Galloth and EricAbrosukov both had assists.
Arii Ross had 23 saves for Monroe-Woodbury.
Justin Esposito had 13 saves and Sean Keenan had 12 saves for White Plains.
Thursday’s matches
Mahopac on White Plains, 5:00 PM, Ebersole Ice Rink
John Jay-Cross River in Suffern, 6:30pm, Sport-O-Rama
Mount Pleasant at ETBE, 8:45 PM, Ice Hutch
Nancy Haggerty covers cross-country skiing, track and field, field hockey, downhill skiing, ice hockey, girls’ lacrosse, and other sporting events for The Journal News/lohud. Follow her on Twitter at both @HaggertyNancy and @LoHudHockey.
