Table tennis: Southport League | InYourArea Community

Julian Quirk recently returned to action

Written by Jim Booth

With Premier Division leaders Princes St A again out of the game, their closest rivals Crosby A and C teams both missed the chance to break into that probably unachievable lead at the top.

Crosby A did the better of the two with a thrilling home draw to Argyle A, who has certainly changed their season with the recent return of Julian Quirk. A full number of wins from him was again key to the result, as was Crosbys Elliot Cooper’s great double.

Crosby C had a very unfamiliar look to them when they visited Argyle B, and showing a player briefly didn’t help matters either. Stefen Schober Thomson’s full quota of wins was all they could muster in a disappointing 7-3 loss.

Division 1 and Southport A were able to continue their good form when they hosted Crosby D. There’s only one way to find out, so we went to The Amelan Hall, where both sides star Bernhard Frank and Frantisek Dejl for the visitors. Great start for Southport here as Jonny Cummins beat young star Isabella Hamer in four games 11-7, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9, before Danny Woods made it 2-0 with a similar result over the captain from the visitor, Steve Jones. Jeff Cummins (Jonnys Dad) then increased his side’s lead with a three in a row win against evergreen Tony Bramham.

Even at this early stage, things were starting to look a little foreboding for the Crosby outfit, and when Southport number one Mark Barnes stepped up with a quick-fire pair of wins over Steve and then Marcus Doyle, at 5-0 it looked like the game was over about.

Further wins for Danny and Jonny over Tony and Marcus respectively made it 7-0 for the hosts and proved the point, before Isabella stopped the attack with a creditable triple success over Jeff, fantastic play from the young Crosby star.

They then nearly took another in the first doubles match where Isabella, along with Marcus, got so close to Mark and Danny again in the fifth 10-12,11-3, 9-11, 13-11,11-6 . Southport then closed the evening with the Father and Son duo completing the 9-1 win they deserved. Great entertainment everywhere. That’s 28 points from three games, moving them up to 2nd place for at least 24 hours.

Indeed, and that’s exactly what happened after Formby Village A reclaimed second place behind leaders Princes St C, with a convincing 9-1 win over their B team. Princes St B also reminded in good time that they were not out of the running either, following an excellent 2-8 away win over Argyle C, which pushed Southport A to fourth place.

Division 2 leaders Princes St F retained pole position after beating their E-team in a very close 4-6 win, where Irene Mullan earned the crucial point in a compelling five gamer versus E-team captain Harry Hobson. Princes St D kept their hopes alive with an impressive 8-2 win at home against Argyle D, while Rainford was also among the points with a 1-9 win away at Crosby E

In Division 3, leaders Southport C did not have a good time as they traveled to Crosby F. With hosts Liam Johnson intervening with two stunning wins along with a single win for Jacqui Schober Thomson and a double success, the leaders had all that experience from Alan Nolan and Jim Irving to take a 4-6 win. Crosby G was again one player short on their visit to Carlton, where with a bit of luck, they could have racked up a few points after losing three times in the fifth in a maximum defeat.

With the odds available we were able to beat a second game this week, a last minute visit to Argyle to see their E team entertain Southport B, and what a good shout it turned out to be.. Great start to the visitors with Andy Bush defeated Ilona Skraburska in three consecutive games, but the home side’s double combination of Mark Jagger and Gary Hible tied the score after a success of three straight wins over Bernie Culshaw and Stuart Gibson.

Southports captain Paul Harrison then restored his side’s lead in fine style with a convincing win over Gary, before Bernie repeated the feat with a win against host captain Lee Hones. It was soon 1-4, with Paul again beating Ilona in an interesting four games: 4-11,11-3, 4-11, 8-11. Stuart then made it a safe bet at 1-5 with a win over Lee, before winning the game in the second of the doubles matches, 1-6 Southport B.

It was only then that Argyle produced their ace in the pack, namely Mark Jagger, who has only recently returned to the Argyle fold following a hip replacement. Two wins from him either side of an epic five game success from Gary over Stuart made the score much more respectable at 4-6 Southport B. Great stuff from both sides.

All information can be found here.

Get all the latest news, updates, things to do and more from Southport, Merseyside’s dedicated InYourArea feed.