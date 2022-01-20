Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins excited at prospect of becoming Steelers QB1 next season





What’s next for the Pittsburgh Steelers as quarterbacks is a predominant offseason question for the first time in nearly 20 years. Ben Roethlisberger is nearing retirement, pending an official announcement, and head coach Mike Tomlin and the club are assuming Big Ben is hanging it up. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that a likely scenario is current Steelers quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins and Mason Rudolph have a shot at vying for the spot, while Pittsburgh also adds a QB to the draft. It’s an opportunity ahead that Rudolph and Haskins are enjoying. Most importantly in both emerging as the Steelers’ QB1 will show leadership and play to their potential. “I might be a little more myself because I’m the leader I’ve always had in the quarterback position and don’t have to worry about stepping on the toes of an old Hall of Fame player,” said Rudolph , via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. Said Haskins: “I definitely feel like I could be a starter in this league. I was drafted for that reason. I definitely believe I have a talent to play with the best of them, but really, I just got it not all brought together and that’s something I have to do this off-season to put myself in that position to play.” Haskins did not play for the Steelers at all in 2021 after signing with them in the off-season. 15th overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Washington Football Team, Haskins turned out to be a failure for Washington. He only lasted two seasons and was 3-10 as the starter with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. As a hopeful recovery project under Tomlin’s tutelage, Haskins was signed to a reserve/futures contract last year. He is on the brink of becoming a restricted free agent, but is grateful for the prospect of a second chance with the Steelers. “They give me a chance to compete and I have a chance to start,” Haskins said. “That’s all I could ask for.” Rudolph previously had a chance to show his mettle when the Steelers starter was injured with Roethlisberger in 2019. Pittsburgh’s third-round draft pick in 2018 struggled for the most part, starting 5-3 with 1,765 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. and an 82.0 QB rating. “I’m ready to have another chance to prove myself,” said Rudolph. “I understand what I taped in 2019, and so far my game is still questioned, and I want to prove those people wrong. And I want to prove myself and my teammates. It’s a day a time.” The question and competition as to who will be Roethlisberger’s successor has only just begun.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nfl.com/news/mason-rudolph-dwayne-haskins-excited-at-prospect-of-competing-to-be-steelers-qb1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos