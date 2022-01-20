Legends League Cricket 2022 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, Player List & TV Channel Details





The inaugural edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) kicks off January 20 in Oman’s Al Amerat with over 30 superstar cricketers from the past joining the action. As many as 7 T20Is will be played over a 9 day period in Oman, with three teams competing for the top prize. With the Road Safety World Series drawing fans’ attention, Legends League Cricket is set to become a household name. Former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri was roped in as the commissioner of the league that will have former cricket stars in action. A team from India, one from the rest of Asia and another from the rest of the world will participate in the first edition of the tournament. A string of superstars including Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Shoaib Akhtar and Kevin Petersen are part of the T20 tournament. Load Boss Logon Ka game. Starts January 20th @ llct20 @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/TDjoclgCKv Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 19, 2022 Legends League Cricket 2022 – Full Squad List Indian Maharajas: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia and Amit Bhandari. Asiatic lions: Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, and Umar Gulul Afghaans. World Giants: Kevin Petersen, Darren Sammy, Daniel Vettori, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Imran Tahir, Owais Shah, Herschelle Gibbs, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Corey Anderson, Monty Panesar, Brad Haddin, Kevin O’Brien and Brendan Taylor. Full Schedule of Legends League Cricket 2022 Agreement Date Time Event location India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Thursday 20 January 20:00 IST Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman World Giants vs Asia Lions Friday January 21 20:00 IST Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman World Giants vs India Maharajas Saturday January 22 20:00 IST Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Asia Lions vs India Maharajas Monday January 24 20:00 IST Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman India Maharajas vs World Giants wednesday 26 january 20:00 IST Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Asia Lions vs World Giants Thursday 27 January 20:00 IST Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Last Saturday January 29 20:00 IST Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman How do you watch Legends League Cricket matches on TV in India? Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 channels will provide live television coverage of Legends League Cricket Matches in India. How can I watch Legends League Cricket matches online? The live streaming of Legends League Cricket matches will be available on Sony Liv in India.

