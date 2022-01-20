Meet China’s hockey veterans on a frozen pond far from the Olympics | The wider picture





“Today … the first game in the Winter Olympics begins …!” The cry echoes through a group of spectators at a frozen pond as 12 men, in helmets and other hockey gear, take positions on a makeshift ice rink under a pale sun and sapphire blue sky. At the unscripted prompt, the umpire drops the puck onto the gray marbled ice and rushes to one side. A bent forward striker makes it to his right winger, who unfortunately misses the pass, a gaffe that was quickly exploited by onrushing opponents. Ice hockey players warm up before playing. The men, amateur players in the rusty city of Anshan in northeast China, are mostly in their fifties and sixties, their passion for the sport in stark contrast to the wider indifference. The lack of interest is compounded by the inconspicuous men’s hockey team set to compete for China at next month’s Beijing Games. No one expects a “Miracle on Ice” moment like the 1980 Winter Olympics, when a group of college amateurs defeated the traditionally dominant Soviets. The Chinese team, which ranks 32nd worldwide, was only allowed to play at the Beijing Games by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) after much deliberation about its relative proficiency. Zhang Mingnan, 67, moves a goal across the ice. However, for the Anshan players, hockey was never about breaking Olympic records or playing in an elite league. Many have been friends for more than three decades. They come from all walks of life. Some are workers, some are civil servants, one is a police officer, others are retirees, such as the boss of the competition, Chu Cequn. “They like to play together,” says Chu, 70, who retired three years ago but still occasionally referees. Chu takes out his ice hockey gloves. “And we love to duel with equally ‘old’ teams from the nearby cities of Liaoyang, Shenyang and Dalian,” he said. Chu has been hosting pond hockey games for some time and surpassing the institutional support of state-owned enterprises in the region with “iron rice bowl” as heavy industry in China’s northeast went from high to low. An ice hockey player is practicing. China has no professional league and Chu’s team of choice is the Pittsburgh Penguins of the National Hockey League (NHL) of North America, the world’s premier ice hockey league. But due to COVID-19 concerns, no NHL players will compete in the Beijing Olympics. Still, Chu hopes to be there to watch the Games with his 10-year-old grandson when tickets are available. Chu guides players where to place markers. MEN OF THE RINK Since there are no indoor ice rinks in Anshan, the league claims public spaces for their sport, playing on frozen ponds and lakes in city parks. “I have all the measurements in my head as we set up the rink,” said Chu, who started playing at age 30 when he enrolled at a university in 1980 after the Cultural Revolution. Team members play ice hockey. “We start by determining the center of the rink. Then we define the perimeter with a total of 80 wooden planks, each 1.8 meters or 2.4 meters long,” he said. Once the rink was in place, the team members took turns scraping the surface every day to clear it of impurities and dirt. The surface must then be flooded with water drawn from the pond by a generator pump. The weather, at minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), does the rest. Zhao Huimin, 68, operates a water pump. “We don’t have a covered place, so we play outside for 50-60 days every year,” said Li Bingru, 68, who plays both defensively and winger. Story “Standing on the ice makes me feel 20 years younger.” (Photo Editing Kezia Levitas; Text Editing: Tom Hogue; Layout Kezia Levitas)

