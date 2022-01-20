



Derrick Henry is a welcome sight to Tennessee Titans training, having returned from a lengthy layoff with a foot injury. But the star in decline isn’t ready to declare himself for the team’s Divisional Round home game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday (4:30 p.m. ET, CBS). “We’ll see where I am on Saturday,” Henry told media for the first time in nearly three months. On the Field Would Be an Ideal Venue for the Titans — Henry has been sidelined since the club’s week 8 win over the Indianapolis Colts. An operation on the foot was required, but his recovery was so good that the team assigned him to return from the injured reserve earlier this month. Henry said he still has a steel plate in his foot, but is still encouraged to be around his teammates again. “It all starts here on the practice field and I’m doing everything I can to be ready on Saturday,” said Henry. “That’s where it starts. Just trying to work hard, trying to be the best I can be, being the best player I can be for this team and trying to contribute the best I can. But the work starts here as always. “ Tennessee’s offensive line thrives as a run-blocking unit, and while the team’s scoring average dropped significantly in Henry’s absence, the Titans managed to sustain a solid rushing attack led by D’Onta Foreman. They will face a Bengals rush defense that finished fifth in the NFL during the regular season with 102.5 yards per game. In the first eight games of the season, Henry rushed for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns on 219 carries. Despite missing nine regular season games, he still finished ninth in the league in rushing yards. Now he’s finally working his way back, and his week of practice will be closely watched. “It’s going to be a big week of practice for us to get Derrick back out and get him used to playing football and seeing blocking schedules and seeing where guys are and seeing where the cuts are,” Vrabel said Monday. . For a Titans team that has only two Super Bowl wins, the timing hasn’t come too soon.

