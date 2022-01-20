No. 2 Baylor men’s tennis opens season blazing hot, Creighton fired in 7-0 sweep





By Michael Haag | Sports Writer No. 2 Baylor men’s tennis opened the season game with a 7-0 sweep of Creighton University on Wednesday night at the Sid and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center at the University of Nebraska. This is the Bears’ seventh straight season starting with a win and head coach Michael Woodson stays perfect in season openers. Woodson was happy to have his team back on the field and able to play again. He said he talked to the team about bringing energy, and he did that tonight. “I thought it was a really good start to the season, it was nice to be competing there again,” said Woodson. “I was really impressed with the competitive spirit and energy the guys had. I think that’s something we talked about a lot and I wasn’t sure how we were going to do today after working with them for so long and having so many new faces. I was pleased with the way they competed as a whole.” The Bears (1-0) were able to take the double point against the Bluejays (0-2) with victories from all three duo partners. No. 18 combination of fifth year senior Sven Laha and junior Finn Bas started with a 6-3 win, the 97th career double win for Lah. Junior Adrian Boitan and graduate transfer Jacob Brumm took a point in a 6-2 triumph of their own, while pair of fifth-year senior Matias Soto and junior Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchich ended with a 6-4 win. Singles were also a success for Baylor, as a junior newcomer Cole Gromley took the Bears’ first win of the day and his first individual win with Baylor going 6-2, 6-1 in his game. Mazzuchi also took his first win as a Beer, as he recorded a 6-1, 6-3 win, while No. 48 Lah went on to win a 6-1, 6-3 of their own. Boitan, in the No. 1 slot, finished in a convincing 6-1, 6-3 victory. It was a tough game for Brumm, who also recorded his first win in green and gold with a 1-6, 6-2, 10-8 success. Bass had a similar battle in which he won 7-5, 6-4 to finish the match. Lah liked the team’s performance and said everyone was handling their business on the field. He expects another big day for the group in their matches tomorrow. “It was definitely a good start,” said Lah. “Having this game today before our game against Nebraska tomorrow – which I think will be a little more difficult – was a great opportunity to slow down the season a bit and see where we stand. Individually I thought I had done well in my race to manage the momentum and I think the other guys did the same on their track. We fight hard and I’m lucky and grateful that we made it all happen. Tomorrow will be another great day.” Woodson said he was happy to see the new faces succeed and is excited for more in the future. “We’re excited to be back there and happy to see the new guys here competing for the first time for some of them,” Woodson said. “Looking forward to more.” Baylor will not get a break as they continue their season against the University of Nebraska on Thursday night at the Sid and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center. The doubles against the Cornhuskers starts at 5:00 PM. The live score and live footage of the match can be found on the men’s tennis schedule page.

