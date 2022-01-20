We Heart Berlin pitches projects

Non-profit organizer Weeg checks in with Planning Commission on three fronts

By Greg Ellison

(January 20, 2022) We Heart Berlin President and CEO Tony Weeg discussed three proposals with the Parks Commission during a virtual meeting last Tuesday.

Topping the list was Weeg’s idea of ​​Love Day as an annual celebration. The celebration was introduced as a community event in Henry Park last year.

Deputy city administrator Mary Bohlen said that if the Parks Commission votes to support the proposal, Weeg could request that Love Day be added to the city’s calendar.

What support from city services would be needed? she said.

Weeg said similar support for the inaugural meeting would be needed.

Police were already present and public works were underway, he said.

Overall, the event would focus on art, music and, of course, basketball, Weeg said.

What it turns into and how we develop it, I’m not really sure, he said. It will be a day of dancing, fun and food.

Bohlen said there had been previous discussions about an arts festival in Flower Street.

We talked about having an arts festival last year, but the timing wasn’t right and we couldn’t pull it off, she said. Interested in combining it or watching two separate events?

Weeg said Love Day would be one element within a larger concept.

Personally, I want to see a Flower Street festival that is more than just Love Day, he said. Love Day is part of what’s about to happen.

To that end, Weeg strategized with Councilor Shaneka Nichols and Economic & Community Development Director Ivy Wells on plans for Flower Street parties.

The Parks Commission voted unanimously to support the creation of Love Day as an ongoing tradition.

It also has to go to the mayor and the council, he said.

Bohlen urged Weeg to continue making plans in consultation with Nichols and Wells.

To make a proposal for one or more events at Henry Park, she said.

Event details and proposed dates should also be clarified, Bohlen said.

Jimmy Charles, director of public works, said crews would be available to help set up and dispose of waste.

The bathrooms will be ready and cleaned, he said.

Weeg jumped on table tennis and asked what needs to be done to get a ping-pong ride in Burbage Park.

We’d like to call it the Tables in Burbage Park, he said.

In addition to a few tables, Weeg’s proposed pocket park plans include 25-by-18-inch double brick walls.

Weeg also suggested placing two stone pads under each table tennis table instead of a concrete base.

I think a stone block would look better aesthetically and be more fun to play on, he said. It would also match the wall.

Long-term maintenance was a concern mentioned by Bohlen.

There are porous concrete and impervious surfaces that can be used that may be better in the long run, she said.

Weeg noted that the nonprofit had already purchased ping pong tables and, regardless of design options, was chewing to continue.

What are the next steps to get kicks in the ground and start the process? he said.

Bohlen said city officials should discuss that.

We’ll get back to you as soon as possible and start moving, she said.

Weeg welcomed the news.

I’ve talked to enough people and their paddles are ready, he said.

Long-term plans for a skate park were the last initiative of We Heart Berlin on the agenda.

The reality is that over the past two weeks we’ve raised some money through some great donations, he said.

With the treasury empty, Weeg said the goal is to contract a design firm to flesh out the vision.

I’m here tonight asking what the steps are to find out the physical space in the city? he said.

While understanding the project timeline may take several years, organizers are willing to fund a feasibility study.

Bohlen said the group could bring a feasibility study to the city or wait for the mayor and council to request proposals.

While the first option could save time, there’s no guarantee that the city will agree to select locations or design details.

We haven’t done this before, so we found our way too, she said.