



India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Live Steaming and Live Telecast Details, Legends League Cricket 2022. India Maharajas and Asia Lions will face each other in the opening match of Legends League Cricket 2022. The match will take place on January 20, 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in the city of Al Amerat, Oman. Former India player Virender Sehwag is the captain of India Maharajas, while former Pakistani player Misbah-ul-Haq is the skipper of Asia Lions. Legends League Cricket 2022 is the first edition of the tournament. There are three teams in the tournament- Maharaja of India, Asia Lions and World Giants. The World Giants team is led by Daren Sammy. During the tournament, a triangle series is played between these three teams. IPL 2022 Auction | IPL 2022 teams | IPL news and updates | IPL 2022 Schedule | ICC Teams Ranking | ICC Player Ranking Also read: Legends League Cricket 2022 Schedule, Squad, Teams, Broadcast in India, India Squad, Live Streaming A total of 7 matches will be played during the tournament. All matches will be T20 games. During the competition phase, each team will close the horns twice with the other. The two teams finishing in the top two places in the points table will clash in the 2022 Legends League Cricket Final. Also read: IND vs WI: BCCI considers moving WI T20Is and ODIs to Kolkata, Ahmedabad India Maharajas squad consists of former Indian players like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Sanjay Bangar, Munaf Patel, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan among others. The Asia Lions team consists of former players from countries such as Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Misbah-ul-Haq, Upul Tharanga, Asghar Afghan, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi Shoaib Akhtar are some key players of Asia Lions. Also Read: IND vs SA: Shikhar Dhawan is one of the very unique batters I’ve seen: Sanjay Manjrekar In World Giants teams there are former players from the rest of Asia such as England, West Indies, Australia, South Africa, Ireland and New Zealand. Some of the team’s popular players are: Daren SammyKevin Pietersen, Herschelle Gibbs, Daniel Vittori, Imran Tahir and Brett Lee. India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Live Steaming and Live Telecast Details, Legends League Cricket 2022 Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Legends League Cricket 2022. Therefore, all matches of the tournament will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. The India Maharajas vs Asia Lions match will take place on January 20, 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat, Oman. The match starts at 8:00 PM IST. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 channels to watch the live broadcast of the match in India. The live streaming of India Maharajas vs Asia Lions match is available on SonyLiv app. IPL 2022 Auction | IPL 2022 teams | IPL news and updates | IPL 2022 Schedule | ICC Teams Ranking | ICC Player Ranking

