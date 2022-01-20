Sports
Craig Tiley will not step down as Tennis Australia boss after Novak Djokovic saga
Craig Tiley has no plans to resign as Tennis Australia boss and says all questions about the Novak Djokovic saga have been answered.
Tiley was booed by fans who expressed anger at the governing body on day four of the Australian Open when the TA chief made a rare appearance on the pitch to hand retiring great Samantha Stosur a bouquet of flowers.
The ugly scene unfolded amid reports that unvaccinated Djokovic is considering suing the Australian government for “ill-treatment” after his visa was revoked and removed from the Open.
On Sunday, the world’s No. 1 men’s tennis player was expelled from the country and flown back to his native Serbia, where he was fiercely defended by government officials and adoring fans.
Meanwhile, Australian Open boss Tiley has kept a low profile at Melbourne Park this year and has yet to reach out to the full media to answer questions about the saga, which has cast a dark shadow over the so-called “happy slam”.
TA released a statement Tuesday night saying it “deeply regrets” the impact of the messy affair on all other players, but did not once mention Djokovic by name.
Tiley did a short interview with the Nine Network on Thursday, as host broadcaster, and delivered a flat “no” when asked if he would consider resigning.
“We recently released a statement and I am very focused today on delivering a great event,” said Tiley.
“We’ve already dealt with that [Djokovic]questions and now, today, we’re just focused on delivering day four and delivering a great event.”
Tiley dismissed media reports that TA is paying Djokovic’s travel and legal fees for his court hearings, saying that “those reports are simply not true”.
The Open’s COVID-19 testing program has also come under fire, with several players, including outspoken local Bernard Tomic, questioning the fact that testing during the tournament is optional for participants.
Frenchman Ugo Humbert revealed on Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and men’s third seed Alexander Zverev believes more players at the tournament have contracted the virus undetected.
Tiley defended the protocols, with all players being tested on arrival in Australia and again between days five and seven of their stay, with players showing symptoms undergoing mandatory testing.
“So far it has worked well and has been successful,” Tiley said.
Loading
“We are in a position where this is day four and we have 10 more days of great tennis ahead of us.
“We are not only continuing with that testing program, but also with the physical distancing and wearing of masks that you can see in the player area, all players have masks on.
“We are constantly reminding them of hygiene and how to stay safe and not just [to] keep themselves safe, but make sure we keep the Victorians safe, because that’s been our goal from the start.”
Stosur bowed in 10th after a 6-2, 6-2 loss to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, saying she hadn’t noticed the fans booing Tiley.
“Yeah, look, maybe not the time or the place for that,” Stosur said.
“Yeah, a little hard. I think, look, it’s an unfortunate situation that has clearly manifested itself in recent weeks.
“I think it’s behind us now and that’s a good thing.
“I think if everyone could go back and change things, they probably would. Hopefully, something like this will never happen again in the future.”
