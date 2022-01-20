Sports
Left Handed: What Your Handedness Reveals About You
The right-handedness, the left-handed advantage, dexterity and mental illness and more…
About 10 percent of people are left-handed, and the rates are higher in men than women, and we still don’t really know why.
In fact, humans are the only species on the planet that show dexterity.
For a long time it was believed that being left-handed was some kind of reflection of a deep childhood disorder.
Historically, left-handers have been subject to notable language discrimination, explains Dr Joshua Goodman, who has researched handedness:
“…left-handed writers were thought to be possessed by the devil, which gave the modern meaning of the word sinister from left, the Latin word for left.
The English word left itself comes from Old English lift, meaning idle, weak, or useless.
The French word for left, left, also means clumsy or clumsy.”
Fortunately, we now know better, but not much better.
While the assumption has always been that handedness is genetic, the evidence is thin.
However, one thing we can say about right-handers and left-handers is that the differences can extend deep into the mind and brain.
1. The Right-Handed Bias
Left-handed people live in a world of discrimination.
Everything is set up for right-handers.
That extends to the concept of right and left in the brain.
After all, right isTurn right and the left is, well, it might as well be calledwrong.
When tested, it turns out that people associate things on their right with being good and things on their left with being… not quite right.
However, tie a right-handed person’s arm behind her back, and she soon changes her tune.
2. The left-handed advantage in sports
Being left-handed is quite an advantage in sports, but only in some sports.
Usually it is the sports that require less cooperation where being left-handed is an advantage.
Baseball, boxing, hockey, fencing and table tennis are all sports where left-handers are massively overrepresented at the highest level.
For example, in baseball, more than 50 percent of the best players are left-handed.
If people have to work together in a sport – such as football – then there is much less benefit to being left-handed.
3. Right-handed, left-brain
About 95 percent of people have a left hemisphere of the brain.
Remember that the brain is crossed with the body.
So the left side of the brain controls the right side of the body.
People with a left hemisphere also have their speech and language center in the left hemisphere.
Not all left-handers are wired in reverse, however, with their language and speech centers on the right side of the brain.
Some left-handed people still have dominant brains on the left side.
4. Left-handed people process faces differently
The brains of left-handers are probably different in all sorts of fascinating ways that we don’t know yet.
What we do know is that left-handers use both hemispheres of the brain to tell the difference between one person and another.
Right-handed people, on the other hand, process faces in the right side of the brain.
This is probably just the tip of the iceberg, as left-handed people are routinely excluded from neuroimaging studies.
Because their brains are different, they mess up the results.
Sorry lefties, even science can’t handle this small difference!
5. Left Handedness Is Linked To Mental Illness
Leftists have been repeatedly found to have a higher incidence of mental illness.
They are disproportionately represented in patients suffering from psychosis and schizophrenia.
But be careful, don’t discriminate: It doesn’t mean that left-handers are all crazy — just that their risk is slightly higher.
6. Left-handers born in winter?
One theory as to why some people are left-handed is that it has to do with hormones.
It turns out that men born in winter are more likely to be left-handed.
The cause may lie in the way the seasons affect hormones.
We do know that men are more likely to be left-wing than women — so maybe there’s something to the hormonal theory.
7. The Two-Handed Advantage:
People vary a lot in how they are right or left handed.
The dexterity of some people is extreme: they do everything with their right or left hand.
Other people can go either way.
Two-handed people are also often better at math, according to a study.
8. Right-handed people earn more
Despite the popular view that left-handers are more naturally talented, it’s the right-handers who drive down 10-12 percent higher salaries, data from the US and UK shows (Goodman, 2014).
The higher wages among right-handers are probably due to the fact that, on average, they have more cognitive skills than left-handers.
It’s probably not skill itself thatcauses these deficits, rather than being left-handed is a proxy for another cause.
Be left or right handed
Being left-handed is back in fashion, says Dr. goodman:
“In any case, left-handedness has come into vogue, with modern proponents arguing that left-handedness is overrepresented among highly talented individuals.
Proponents of this view either cite anecdotal evidence, such as the fact that four of the last seven US presidents have been left-handed (Gerald Ford, George HW Bush, Bill Clinton, and BarackObama), or studies claiming to demonstrate unusual intelligence… “
After all this talk of divisions in our species, let’s end on a universal note.
It turns out that left and right aren’t all that different in what defines them.
In general, people can learn to use their non-dominant hand with almost as much precision as their dominant hand.
It just takes some practice.
Usually there is only about 10 percent difference between speed and accuracy with the dominant and non-dominant hand.
Read more: Unmasked: Right-brain and left-brain personalities
.
