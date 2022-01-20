No. 14 Women’s Hoops Loves WVU . in return for





Next game: in the state of Kansas 1/23/2022 | 1 O’CLOCK IN THE AFTERNOON ESPNU KOC 1520 AM/KREF 99.3 FM MORGANTOWN, W.Va. The 14th-ranked Oklahoma women’s basketball team used a dominant second half to win its fourth straight game and fifth straight game in Morgantown, beating West Virginia 88-76 on Wednesday night. With the win, Oklahoma (16-2, 5-1) now shares top spot in the Big 12 with No. 7 Iowa State as the Sooners have their best start in 15 years. OU’s winning streak on the road now stands at eight, tied for the fourth longest in the nation. “That was a very hard-fought game against a good, rough West Virginia team,” head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “They’re such a physical team and knocked it in and showed us in some areas, I thought, so I’m really proud of our team for how they responded.” The Sooners opened a 12-point lead in the first quarter before the Mountaineers stormed back to take a 46-44 lead at halftime, led by Naismith Award watchlist honorary Esmery Martinez, who finished with 26 points to WVU. . However, Baranczyk’s team responded with one of the most dominant quarters of the season, using a 16-3 run to close out the third frame and take a 14-point lead in the fourth frame. lead to nine with 2:56 left in regulation, but a Taylor Robertson lay-up when the shot clock ran out, the Sooners settled, who held on to an 88-76 win. Oklahoma’s three top scorers in Madi Williams , Taylor Robertson and Rinses won led the way, combined for 60 points in the win. Williams drove the offense with 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting, scoring her seventh 20-plus game in her last nine games. The Fort Worth, Texas product grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and narrowly missed her eighth double-double of the year. Robertson added 22 points, including a dagger three-pointer with 55 seconds to go, which also happened to be her 400th career three-pointer as the senior became the 11th all-time women’s basketball player to hit 400 career treys. Vann, the reigning Big 12 Player of the Week, scored 15 points and took down four boards. “West Virginia is a very, very good basketball team,” Baranczyk added. “I thought there were great performances from both sides tonight and that’s great for women’s basketball.” OU, which leads the nation in assists per game with 20.8, provided 22 assists on 28 field goals scored in the win. Nevaeh Tot , who made its second start of the season on Wednesday, led the team by eight dimes, while Kennady Tucker and Williams added five apiece. Tot, a sophomore, also poured nine points. On Sunday, the Sooners continue their road trip, heading to Manhattan, Kan., where they’ll record it [RV/RV]Kansas State (14-4, 4-2) at 1 p.m. on ESPNU.

