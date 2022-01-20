Shoaib Akhtar can still bowl fast: Misbah-ul-Haq





He may have passed 40, but Mohammed Kaif believes he can still do something on the pitch. I can still move a bit, Kaif said on the eve of the opening game of Legends League Cricket. Watch me on TV, he added. Kaif, one of the best outfield players of his era, leads the Indian Maharajas in the first few games without Virender Sehwag. He will join later, Kaif said of Sehwag. Kaifs men will face Asia Lions in the first game of the 10-day tournament at Al Amerats Cricket Stadium on Thursday. He said it wouldn’t be a walk in the park for anyone. When I was part of such a league a few months ago, I saw the passion and love for the game in the retired players, he said. The stakes were there. Kaif said he was pleased that the organizers were able to bring players from all over the world. It’s a big effort, he said. Yes, fans love to see India and Pakistan play against each other. I hope we can have great moments here (Pakistani players are part of Asia Lions). Misbah-ul-Haq leads the Asian side. It’s good to see so many legends in this tournament, he said. We hope to entertain people. The former Pakistan captain said he was looking forward to playing against some of his former rivals from India. Playing with each other is fun and it’s also very competitive, whether it’s Legends League or wherever we play, he said. He added that he was impressed with the location here. It’s a scenic area, he said. And the facilities are great. Misbah said that Shoaib Akhtar was still fast. He can still bowl at 140 km/h plus, he said.

