2022 Henry County Golf and Tennis Preview | Sports

STOCKBRIDGE Youth and growth seem to be the two most prominent themes for many of Henry County’s high school golf and tennis teams heading into the 2022 season.
Six of the 10 county schools sent representatives to the county’s Media Day event in each sport earlier this month at the Fairview Performing Arts Center to discuss how much those themes will be in play this spring.
The goal for coach Amy Washington at Hampton this year will be building numbers back up, particularly with the girls team.
And the hopes are that those increased numbers will help the Hornets make steady improvement.
Meanwhile, coach Jamie Henck is also playing a numbers game at Luella, though hers primarily involves the boys team.
The Lions will welcome back what was a strong freshman class as sophomores, led by Noah Turner, to build around.
The girls are in a similar position in terms of youth, particularly with a group that played competitively for the first time a year ago, and come back with much more experience in 2022.
at McDonough, coach Phillip Ivey assumes the coaching reins and intends to build the program from the ground up.
After learning the basic fundamentals and etiquette of the game, he has hopes the Warhawks will take a step forward, particularly the boys team, which will be led by Eric Jones.
After leading both the boys and girls teams a year ago, Lewis Pulliam will share the coaching duties at ola this year, with Kim Hart taking over the girls team, which he says should allow both coaches to give the Mustangs players more individual attention throughout the spring.
The boys have a strong nucleus to build around, led by Christian Feltman, who qualified for the Class AAAAA state meet as an individual last year and finished in a tie for 45th place.
Mikayla Peterson will be among the leaders for the Mustang girls.
Stockbridge is looking to rebuild its program by instilling a positive atmosphere around the team this spring.
the Union Grove boys are coming off Class AAAAA state tournament appearances in 2021, with the Wolverines placing 10th as a team.
Co-coaches Barry Parker’s and Thomas Berry’s team look to climb the ladder further this year, with the senior Logan Moon, who tied for 35th place individually at state last year, as well as fellow senior Josh Owen and sophomore Brayden Funk, providing experience and leadership.
The girls, meanwhile, had only five players last year, but in addition to increased numbers, also have solid experience and talent to build around in the form of Keely Johnson, who qualified for state as an individual last year as a freshman and tied for 17th place.
Eagle’s Landing will have a lot of new faces around both the boys and girls programs thanks to the loss of 10 seniors from a year ago.
However, eighth-year head coach Jamie Bullington will have a little experience to lean on this spring, with captain Kelvin Patel and Vishnu Madichetty returning for the Eagles boys and captain Komal Singh and Kennedy Collins back for the girls.
Hampton is coming off a historic season in 2021 with both the girls and boys teams winning region championships before bowing out in the first round of the Class AAAA state tournament.
And both of coach Erica O’Neal’s teams look to climb another rung on the ladder this spring.
The Hornet girls will return an important piece of their puzzle in Kimora White and Jileah English, while the boys will lean on the experience of junior co-captain Carl Bland III, fellow junior Crishaun Kindle and the team’s lone senior, Shanii Scott.
Numbers should be considerably better at Luella this spring, with close to 20 players signing up for tryouts this year, a particularly encouraging development for the girls, who had only three players a year ago.
This year’s Lions girls will look to follow the lead of one of the few experienced players like Tylia De’Armond, while the boys should be able to build around Cornell Armstrong.
The two teams at McDonough will be a contrast in experience heading into the 2022 campaign.
Girls coach Dywanna Howard will depend on sophomore Mariah Wiggins to help the Warhawks continue to grow as a team.
By contrast, boys coach Troy Baker has high hopes that his Warhawks can challenge for a state playoff berth, thanks to the return of key components like last year’s Region 5-AAAA Player of the Year Tyler Ladge and an immediate impact from younger players like incoming freshman Shawn Wiggins.
at Union Grove, there is a wealth of returning talent from girls and boys teams that each won the Regio 4-AAAAA title and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs.
The girls welcome back five players from a year ago, including senior Naomi Kerschen and sophomore Chloe Johnson.
Meanwhile, the boys lost only one player off last year’s team, and return strong players in senior Ike Dixon and junior Ben Panaro.
New is the key word for the coaching staff at Woodland this spring, with the Wolfpack playing on new courts with a lot of new players and trying to build a new culture around both the boys and girls programs.
They’ll get a boost from as many as 18 players who signed up for tryouts, giving coaches a variety of options for the lineup.
