NHL Announces Extensive Updates to 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule





The NHL will play 95 games from February 7-22 as part of a comprehensive update to the regular season schedule for 2021-22 announced Wednesday. The update would allow all 32 teams to complete their 82-game schedule by the original season end date, April 29.

The February three-week window was previously designated as a season break to allow NHL players to compete in the Beijing 2022 Olympics, but the NHL announced on December 21 that it would not participate because it season was disrupted due to increasing COVID-19 -19 cases and an increasing number of postponed games. On Wednesday, 104 games were postponed due to concerns about COVID-19. Six had previously been moved. The updated schedule includes new dates for 98 games postponed over the two-month period from November 18 through January. 18, and date changes for 23 other games to reflect the new dates for delayed games. [PDFs: Remaining composite schedule | Each team’s remaining schedule | Changes to each team’s schedule] “We are immensely grateful to our fans for their support and understanding at a challenging time, and our clubs, the NHL Players’ Association and the players for working together in a reshuffle of unprecedented logistical complexity,” said NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly. After the break for the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game, to be held in Las Vegas on February 4-5, the NHL will resume on February 7 with two games: the Carolina Hurricanes at the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New Devils. Jersey to the Ottawa Senators. Ottawa will play 10 games, the most of any team, from February 7 to 22. The Hurricanes, Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets each play eight. The busiest day of the revised schedule is February 17, with 10 games. Changes to broadcast schedules from national rights holders (ESPN, Turner Sports, Sportsnet, TVA Sports) and local club rights holders will be announced when they become available. The full regular season schedule can be found at: nhl.com/schedule. An updated list of all this season’s rescheduled matches is available here.

