Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh miss the start of the tournament





In a huge blow to India Maharajas ahead of the first match of Legends League Cricket, it has been revealed that Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh have also been banned from the tournament for the early stages of the tournament. The duo have not yet traveled to Oman for personal reasons and therefore will not be seen in action, probably at least the first two matches. It should be noted that Virender Sehwag was also ruled out for the first half of the tournament. However, the organizers have hinted that all three players could join the team in the second half of the tournament. Indeed, fans would hope that the legendary trio, who were part of India’s 2007 and 2011 World Cup winning teams, would be back in action soon. Wasim Jaffer added to India Maharajas selection Meanwhile, Wasim Jaffer has been added to the roster of India Maharajas and he will open the innings on Thursday in the first game of the tournament, against Asia Lions. Next to him, Subramaniam Badrinath topped the rankings. #NewsAlert

Wasim Jaffer opens for India Maharajas against Asia Lions : ICC/LLC#LegendsLeagueCricket #IndiaMaharajas #cricket #WasimJaffer pic.twitter.com/kMPluhNDX8 — SportsTiger (@sportstigerapp) January 20, 2022 Mohammad Kaif, who will be captain in Sehwag’s absence, is likely to be joined by Naman Ojha, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan and Stuart Binny in the middle class. While Pragyan Ojha will likely be the lone spinner in the absence of Harbhajan Singh, the pace attack could include Munaf Patel, RP Singh and Manpreet Gony. India Maharaja’s likely XI for match 1 Wasim Jaffer, Subramaniam Badrinath, Mohammad Kaif (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, RP Singh, Munaf Patel.

