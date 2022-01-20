In tennis, Carlos Alcaraz is about to cause a big stir

In the adjoining room the rowdy Christmas party of the tennis academy was going on. But Carlos Alcaraz sat quietly at a table surrounded by trophies and talked about the beauty of training in this secluded, relaxed and calming place.

It was hard not to spot a metaphor as the dance music pounded through the wall.

Alcaraz, a dynamic and brilliant Spaniard who is one of the most exciting next-generation talents in the sport, will have to continue to block a lot of commotion to fulfill his rightly big dreams.

At the age of 18, he makes comparisons with Rafael Nadal, his compatriot, at the same age, even though their styles are different, and Alcaraz has a picture of Roger Federer, not Nadal, in his room. But like Nadal in the past, Alcaraz is a true child prodigy, having already placed 31st on the tour and qualified from that spot at the Australian Open, where he advanced to the third round despite contracting the coronavirus in November and the skip all lead. at tournaments.

I think he’s written greatness all over him, said Paul Annacone, who coached Pete Sampras and Federer, now works with top-ranking American Taylor Fritz, and is generally wary of praising players too quickly.

Carlos Alcaraz, from Spain, in action during the fourth round of the US Open. (AP/FILE)

But Alcaraz, the youngest player in the Melbourne men’s draw, can certainly enthrall you with his airborne, all-court tennis.

At six feet, he is the same height as Federer and Nadal, yet significantly shorter than new wave leaders Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini, who are all six feet or taller. But on the field, he doesn’t look like an underleveraged underdog.

His playing is a mesmerizing blend of quick punching power, abrupt tempo changes and quicksilver moves akin to a gymnast sliding into corner crevices and keeping his body in check even in extreme positions.

His game is electric, Annacone said. It’s a bit like lightning in a bottle. He’s got that fast racket, like Andre Agassi did, and he got the fast feet like Rafa. He can play on the baseline and he can back up when he needs to. So, he has a lot of things so natural already at 18 and hes already 30 in the world so I just can’t imagine how good he will be in two years if he stays healthy.

Alcaraz is coached by Juan Carlos Ferrero, a single Spaniard and former No. 1 in the world, whose calm gaze seems to fit well with the stark, elongated landscape at Villena in southeastern Spain full of medieval fortresses and open space. Ferrero grew up nearby and is now one of the owners of the JC Ferrero Ekelite Sport Academy, where Alcaraz directs and trains.

The key this year is to keep working hard and not for a moment think that the hard work is already done, Ferrero said. But knowing Carlos and the values ​​he and his family have, he would be very surprised if he let the success go to his head.

Alcaraz was born into a tennis family in El Palmar, a suburb of Murcia, about an hour’s drive from Villena. Alcaraz’s paternal grandfather, also known as Carlos, helped transform a yacht club in El Palmar into a club with tennis courts and a swimming pool. Alcaraz’s father, also called Carlos, learned to play the game, inspired by the achievements of Manuel Santana, Spain’s first Wimbledon champion, who died in December.

But despite becoming one of the best players in Spain, Alcaraz’s father did not have the money to pursue a long professional career: he retired at the age of 20 to become a tennis coach and administrator at the club. Alcaraz, the second of four sons, has taken the family passion to the next level.

Alcaraz spends weekdays at the academy and returns to El Palmar at the weekend. I once planned to stay at home, but it was difficult to find practice partners, he said. I think if I had stayed in Murcia it would have taken me longer to get up. In Murcia there are more distractions. A lot of friends. going out at night. I don’t have that here at the academy.

Ferrero appreciates that Alcaraz’s father does not interfere with his coaching. Ferrero, nearly as skinny at age 41 as he was in his prime, won the French Open and reached No. 1 in 2003 before Federer and Nadal took command. He has been where Alcaraz wants to come.

I’m still quite young and I’m going through a period where everything is new to me, and Juan Carlos has already been through this, and he can really bring me that experience that other coaches can’t, said Alcaraz. He lived it from within.

And which Ferrero tip has proven to be the most helpful so far?

Besides, he said I wasn’t in a hurry, Alcaraz said. That I’m going to get the experience and play the tournaments and learn the ropes, and there’s no need to plan the process. I have to live all these moments and not be in a rush for the results right away because I would go first in all these tournaments in the world in the world that I am playing for the first time. And I have to enjoy it and respect it and gain the experience that I need to have a clear vision of it.

That didn’t stop the coach and student from announcing high goals for 2022, including securing a place in the top 15. Alcaraz made it clear on Monday that he would rather make the top eight and qualify for the season-closing ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.

What is clear as Alcaraz prepares to face number 7-seeded Berrettini in Friday’s third round in Melbourne is that the best players in the world are already nervous. He may not have a driver’s license, but he does have game.

Getting stronger is also part of the plan. Alcaraz spent much of this off-season the same way he spent much of last season: doing strength and conditioning work to prepare for best-of-five set tennis and a busy schedule. Going sleeveless in Melbourne was partly a link to the past of Spanish tennis stars (such as Nadal and Carlos Moya), but also a sign of confidence in his more muscular build.

We know that I will have to play some long games this year, so it’s important to feel physically strong, Alcaraz said. Knowing that you can keep it up is very important.

Ferrero likes to compare Alcaraz to a car with a powerful engine that needs a chassis sturdy enough to support it.

You can take great pictures when you’re 17 or 18, but if you don’t have the physical level either, it’s not sustainable, Ferrero said. It is essential work, but it must be done well. You can’t go too fast.

The academy in Villena was founded by Antonio Martinez Cascales, a longtime coach of Ferreros. There were only two red clay courts when Ferrero arrived at the age of 15, but it now has 20 courts and has become one of the leading academies in Spain. There are hard courts, including an indoor hard court, and an artificial grass court, as well as a swimming pool, cabins, and an expansive clubhouse decorated mainly with memorabilia from Ferreros’ career.

A clay court is named in honor of David Ferrer; another in honor of Pablo Carreo Busta, the 30-year-old who remains the highest-ranked player in the academy at number 21, even as Alcaraz has become the center of the news media.

People focus on me because I’m young and I’m doing really well, and people are always interested when you do things at a young age, Alcaraz said. But I really try not to focus on that.

He acknowledged that it was flattering but hugely premature to be compared to Nadal in light of Nadal’s 20 Grand Slam tournament singles titles and long run at the forefront of global sport.

I don’t want people to know me as a mini-Nadal or second Nadal, he said. I just want to be Carlos Alcaraz.

And who could that be?

As the dance music went on next door, Alcaraz didn’t hesitate for a moment.

He is a young, humble man who knows what to do, he replied. A boy who wants to make his dreams come true and who works for it, trains for it every day. I think I am on the right track with my team here at the academy, and I hope that in 10 years time, when we meet again in this room, I will have made my dreams a reality.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.