Live Copa del Rey part of Elevens bolstered offering in Southeast Asia





Eleven set to stream more than 2,000 hours of live sport across APAC region

Japanese table tennis, Malaysias Sepak Takraw League and international cricket all added to live offering Global sports media company Eleven has expanded its live streaming offering in Southeast Asia with a host of new broadcast partnerships. The new deals will see Eleven air more than 2,000 hours of live sport in Southeast Asia. Eleven only launched its streaming platform in Thailand and Hong Kong in November before expanding into Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei Darussalam and the Philippines in January 2022. The most eye-catching new acquisition by Eleven is arguably Spanish soccers domestic cup competition, the Copa del Rey, but it has also done deals for more locally attractive properties such as the Japanese T1 Table Tennis League and Malaysias Sepak Takraw League (STL). The live Copa del Rey coverage will be available in Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia and the Philippines. STL coverage will also air in those same countries after Eleven signed a four-year rights deal. In addition to the aforementioned countries, T1 Table Tennis will be offered by Eleven in Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam. Eleven has also agreed a host of regional international cricket rights deals that it says will see it air Tests, one-day internationals and Twenty20s featuring India, South Africa, Australia, England, Bangladesh, New Zealand and the West Indies, as well as Ireland . Eleven said its regional streaming platform will also provide live coverage of 19 European badminton events throughout 2022. In October, Eleven snapped up the regional rights to all Asian Football Confederation (AFC) matches until the end of 2024. That deal covers all of Elevens Southeast Asian services, as well as Hong Kong, with the exception of Indonesia. All Eleven content is currently free to access, but the media company has said it will be launching a competitively priced subscription offering to coincide with the start of its coverage of the AFC World Cup qualifiers towards the end of January. Eleven, which was founded by Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizziani, has adopted a streaming-first approach to its Southeast Asian markets and Hong Kong. However, Eleven confirmed it will be seeking partnerships with local linear operators in the near future. Overseen by Elevens regional offices in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, its Asian offering will be tailored to each market, with local teams installed in core territories. As well as looking to adapt its output for certain territories with local presentation, Eleven-owned Team Whistle will also be producing dedicated content targeted at younger Asian audiences. Nick Wilkinson, Eleven Groups Asia-Pacific managing director, said: Our ambition is to offer our audiences a really dynamic new service to follow the sport they love. The partnerships that we have negotiated so far mean we are well on the way to delivering on this mission. We will be working to expand our portfolio of rights significantly in the coming months to serve fans across the region in exciting new ways.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportspromedia.com/news/eleven-copa-del-rey-tv-rights-southeast-asia-stl-table-tennis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos