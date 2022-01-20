Sports
Nuggets-Clippers: Nikola Jokic’s Amazing Pass to Aaron Gordon (Video)
You must love this man
Games like the one he had against the Clippers on Wednesday night are why Nikola Jokić is well on his way to his second consecutive MVP award. He had 49 points on 16-for-25 shooting with 14 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals.
And the Nuggets needed every bit of that stellar performance to take a 130-128 overtime win over Los Angeles. Jokić scored nine of Denver’s last 11 points in the regular season (and assisted on the other basket) and scored 11 of his team’s 16 points in overtime.
His biggest move of the evening, however, was assisting Aaron Gordon’s winning three-pointer.
With a tie of 127 and the clock ticking back from seven seconds, Jokić was double-teamed by Amir Coffey and Ivica Subac on the right wing. Both players smothered Jokić with their arms up as Luke Kennard turned to cover Jokić’s closest open teammate. That meant Gordon was the only unguarded Denver player, completely in the opposite corner, and there was no way for Joki to find him, right? But Jokić somehow delivered a pass over the outstretched arms of the 7-foot Zubac that landed perfectly in Gordon’s waiting hands and he drilled the game-sealing three-pointer.
“I knew the ball was going to come to me because Jok makes the right move and pass even in pressure situations,” Gordon told reporters. “He set it on time and on target. All I had to do was catch and shoot.”
Jokić must be the only player in the NBA who can make that pass. There are plenty of smaller players out there who are excellent passers, but they wouldn’t be able to clear the ball, or see that far out on the field with a 7-footer draped over them. Not only is Jokić big enough to beat that super-sized doubles team and just enough to put the ball exactly where Gordon needed it, but he also has the awareness to know exactly where Gordon will be and the confidence that he can play a tough game. at a critical moment without turning the ball around.
Mid-January is very early to call the MVP race, but Jokić, with his inventive passing and lethal play under the rim, once again demonstrates why he is the most intriguing player in the NBA. You could say he shows his worth.
