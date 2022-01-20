Nuggets-Clippers: Nikola Jokic’s Amazing Pass to Aaron Gordon (Video)

You must love this man

Games like the one he had against the Clippers on Wednesday night are why Nikola Jokić is well on his way to his second consecutive MVP award. He had 49 points on 16-for-25 shooting with 14 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals.

And the Nuggets needed every bit of that stellar performance to take a 130-128 overtime win over Los Angeles. Jokić scored nine of Denver’s last 11 points in the regular season (and assisted on the other basket) and scored 11 of his team’s 16 points in overtime.

His biggest move of the evening, however, was assisting Aaron Gordon’s winning three-pointer.

With a tie of 127 and the clock ticking back from seven seconds, Jokić was double-teamed by Amir Coffey and Ivica Subac on the right wing. Both players smothered Jokić with their arms up as Luke Kennard turned to cover Jokić’s closest open teammate. That meant Gordon was the only unguarded Denver player, completely in the opposite corner, and there was no way for Joki to find him, right? But Jokić somehow delivered a pass over the outstretched arms of the 7-foot Zubac that landed perfectly in Gordon’s waiting hands and he drilled the game-sealing three-pointer.

“I knew the ball was going to come to me because Jok makes the right move and pass even in pressure situations,” Gordon told reporters. “He set it on time and on target. All I had to do was catch and shoot.”

Jokić must be the only player in the NBA who can make that pass. There are plenty of smaller players out there who are excellent passers, but they wouldn’t be able to clear the ball, or see that far out on the field with a 7-footer draped over them. Not only is Jokić big enough to beat that super-sized doubles team and just enough to put the ball exactly where Gordon needed it, but he also has the awareness to know exactly where Gordon will be and the confidence that he can play a tough game. at a critical moment without turning the ball around.

Mid-January is very early to call the MVP race, but Jokić, with his inventive passing and lethal play under the rim, once again demonstrates why he is the most intriguing player in the NBA. You could say he shows his worth.

In case you missed it

If you missed Hot Clicks on Wednesday, I had an important announcement there about the column’s future. The short version is that it ends. The longer version is that I will instead write a daily newsletter that will keep much of what has made Clicks so popular.

This is what I wrote on Wednesday:

Taking over Hot Clicks in April 2018 was a great opportunity for me, and I’m grateful to have been embraced over the years by readers who said they’ve been Hot Clicks fans since Andy Gray or Jimmy Traina wrote it, and to have a ​new own audience. Knowing that there is a significant audience that likes to read me every day, I want to be honest by announcing that the last Hot Clicks will be on Friday.

But I promise you this isn’t as drastic as it seems. I’m not leaving SI, I’m just changing my role. Instead of writing Hot Clicks every day, I’ll be the writer of SI’s updated flagship daily newsletter. You can sign up here to receive it (the current name is “SI Extra”, but that’s about to change). From the moment I started writing Clicks, I wanted to distribute it as a newsletter. For a lot of boring technical reasons (mainly related to the embedded tweets and highlight videos), that wasn’t easy to pull off. So the newsletter will be formatted differently than the old readers are used to, but I intend to deliver the same kind of stuff that this audience has become accustomed to over the years. It will be comprehensive and informative about the biggest sports stories of the day, but it will also cover things off the beaten track and the crazy details that make being a sports fan fun.

I’ll take the time next week to get the hang of the new newsletter format before it’s officially launched on January 31st. You can sign up to receive it straight to your inbox by clicking this link (again, search for “SI Extra”), but it will also be published as an article here on SI.com if you prefer it that way. is reading. I am excited about this change of direction and I hope you will join me.

