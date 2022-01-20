Wisden Cricket Monthly’s 2021 Test Team of the Year: Every Panelist’s XI





A 28-member panel chose Wisden Cricket Monthly’s Test Team of the Year for 2021 and made their picks based on a 13-month span. The cooling-off period runs from December 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021. Only one member of the XI who was ultimately elected received the unanimous approval of the selection panel, with the highest percentage of votes 31 percent going to players from India. After adding up each player’s cumulative scores (a total of 29 players were considered), the following XI was chosen: Rohit Sharma, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kane Williamson (c), Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Pat Cummins, Shaheen Afridi. Here is the individual XI of each of the WCM panelists: Jo Harman Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Shaheen Afridi Phil Walker Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Shaheen Afridi James Wallace Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Babar Azam, Rishabh Pant, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi Ben Gardner KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kyle Jamieson, James Anderson Yas Rana Devon Conway, Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Pat Cummins Taha Hashim Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Hassan Ali Aadya Sharma Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne, Rishabh Pant, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Shaheen Afridi John Stern Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ollie Robinson, Kyle Jamieson, Shaheen Afridi Andrew Miller Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne, Devon Conway, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah Lawrence Booth Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi Jon Hotten Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Williamson, Babar Azam, Rishabh Pant, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi Scott Oliver Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi Andrew Alderson Dimuth Karunaratne, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Axar Patel, Pat Cummins, Shaheen Afridi Adam Collins Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuchagne, Joe Root, Fawad Alam, Dhananjaya de Silva, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Pat Cummins, Shaheen Afridi Mohammed Issam Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Jasprit Bumrah, Ajaz Patel, Shaheen Afridi Patrick Noone Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Quinton de Kock, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Jayden Seales, Shaheen Afridi Jonathan Liew Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Rishabh Pant, Mohammad Rizwan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tim Southee, Ollie Robinson, Jasprit Bumrah David Lloyd Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Axar Patel, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi Will Macpherson Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Pat Cummins, Kyle Jamieson, Shaheen Afridi Neil Manthorp Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Pat Cummins, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi Mel Farrell Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Pat Cummins, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi Dan Norcross Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Liton Das, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Pat Cummins, Ollie Robinson, Shaheen Afridi Dan Gallan Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Kyle Jamieson, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ollie Robinson, Anrich Nortje, Shaheen Afridi Michael St Patrick Hewitt Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Shaheen Afridi Rob Smytho Devon Conway, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi Isabelle Westbury Devon Conway, Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Pat Cummins, Ollie Robinson, Shaheen Afridi Saj Sadiq Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Hassan Ali, Kyle Jamieson, Axar Patel, Shaheen Afridi Suresh Menon Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Marnus Labuschagne, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Hassan Ali, Ajaz Patel, Pat Cummins, Shaheen Afridi

