Sports
Wisden Cricket Monthly’s 2021 Test Team of the Year: Every Panelist’s XI
A 28-member panel chose Wisden Cricket Monthly’s Test Team of the Year for 2021 and made their picks based on a 13-month span.
The cooling-off period runs from December 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021. Only one member of the XI who was ultimately elected received the unanimous approval of the selection panel, with the highest percentage of votes 31 percent going to players from India.
After adding up each player’s cumulative scores (a total of 29 players were considered), the following XI was chosen:
Rohit Sharma, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kane Williamson (c), Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Pat Cummins, Shaheen Afridi.
Here is the individual XI of each of the WCM panelists:
Jo Harman
Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Shaheen Afridi
Phil Walker
Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Shaheen Afridi
James Wallace
Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Babar Azam, Rishabh Pant, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi
Ben Gardner
KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kyle Jamieson, James Anderson
Yas Rana
Devon Conway, Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Pat Cummins
Taha Hashim
Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Hassan Ali
Aadya Sharma
Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne, Rishabh Pant, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Shaheen Afridi
John Stern
Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ollie Robinson, Kyle Jamieson, Shaheen Afridi
Andrew Miller
Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne, Devon Conway, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah
Lawrence Booth
Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi
Jon Hotten
Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Williamson, Babar Azam, Rishabh Pant, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi
Scott Oliver
Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi
Andrew Alderson
Dimuth Karunaratne, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Axar Patel, Pat Cummins, Shaheen Afridi
Adam Collins
Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuchagne, Joe Root, Fawad Alam, Dhananjaya de Silva, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Pat Cummins, Shaheen Afridi
Mohammed Issam
Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Jasprit Bumrah, Ajaz Patel, Shaheen Afridi
Patrick Noone
Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Quinton de Kock, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Jayden Seales, Shaheen Afridi
Jonathan Liew
Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Rishabh Pant, Mohammad Rizwan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tim Southee, Ollie Robinson, Jasprit Bumrah
David Lloyd
Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Axar Patel, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi
Will Macpherson
Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Pat Cummins, Kyle Jamieson, Shaheen Afridi
Neil Manthorp
Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Pat Cummins, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi
Mel Farrell
Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Pat Cummins, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi
Dan Norcross
Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Liton Das, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Pat Cummins, Ollie Robinson, Shaheen Afridi
Dan Gallan
Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Kyle Jamieson, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ollie Robinson, Anrich Nortje, Shaheen Afridi
Michael St Patrick Hewitt
Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Shaheen Afridi
Rob Smytho
Devon Conway, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi
Isabelle Westbury
Devon Conway, Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Pat Cummins, Ollie Robinson, Shaheen Afridi
Saj Sadiq
Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Hassan Ali, Kyle Jamieson, Axar Patel, Shaheen Afridi
Suresh Menon
Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Marnus Labuschagne, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Hassan Ali, Ajaz Patel, Pat Cummins, Shaheen Afridi
Sources
2/ https://wisden.com/stories/2021-in-review/wisden-cricket-monthlys-test-team-of-the-year-2021-each-panellists-xi
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022