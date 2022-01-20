Is there a ‘Thursday Night Football’ game tonight? NFL Schedule, TV Channels For 2022 Playoffs





The NFL had a “Monday Night Football” game a few days ago to close out the wild card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. While that was another ripple in the postseason schedule, the NFL won’t be adding a “Thursday Night Football” game to the schedule. The NFL’s “TNF” schedule usually ends a few weeks before the end of the regular season, as the league wants to give teams plenty of time to rest and prepare for their next opponent. As such, it seems highly unlikely that the league will add a playoff game on Thursday to the mix at any point, especially as there are only four games left to play. The division round games take place on Saturday and Sunday, making this only the second week to date that there is only two days a week of NFL football. The other came in week 18. Here’s everything you need to know about “TNF” for the 2022 playoffs and what to watch once the program is ready for the season. LAKE:Watch NFL Division Round Matches Live with fuboTV (Free Trial) Is there a ‘ThursdayNight Football’ game tonight? No, there will be no “Thursday Night Football” game on Thursday, January 20. “Thursday Night Football” is over this season and will not return until the 2022 NFL regular season begins. The first Thursday game of the NFL season is usually the season opener. That said, that’s mostly aired by NBC in the past, so it’s technically a “Sunday Night Football” game. As such, “TNF” will notofficiallyreturn to the second week of the regular season, though NFL viewers will be treated to a Thursday night game during the first week of the 2022 NFL season. The final “TNF” game of the season aired on December 23, when the Titans defeated the 49ers 20-17 in a back and forth battle. The NFL doesn’t schedule games on Thursday during the playoffs, so teams have plenty of time to rest, recover and prepare for their next opponent. The NFL first hosted a “Monday Night Football” game during the 2022 NFL playoffs. The Rams crushed the Cardinals 34-11 in that game and now face the Buccaneers on Sunday. It will be interesting to see if having a rest day has less of an impact on that matchup. IYER: Kyler Murray’s Awkward Playoff Debut Should Change Cardinals Sports on TV today “Thursday Night Football” is over not only for NFL fans, but for college fans as well. As such, football fans will have to watch other sports to keep them entertained. Basketball and hockey make up the bulk of the programming on TV, but if you want some late-night tennis action, the Australian Open will be shown on ESPN2 from 9 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at what you can watch during the timeslot normally occupied by ‘Thursday Night Football’. NBA : Mavericks vs. Suns (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT) and Warriors vs. Pacers (10pm ET, TNT)

: Mavericks vs. Suns (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT) and Warriors vs. Pacers (10pm ET, TNT) NHL : Kings vs. Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

: Kings vs. Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) NCAAM : Memphis vs. SMU (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

: Memphis vs. SMU (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2) NCAAW : NC State vs. Louisville (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

: NC State vs. Louisville (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) Tennis: Australian Open (9pm ET, ESPN2) DIVISION ROUND PICKS:Against the scatter|Straight up NFL Playoff Schedule 2022 Division Round Saturday January 22 Game Time (ET) Network Current titans vs. Bengal 4:30 in the afternoon CBS fuboTV packers vs. 49ers 8:15 pm Fox fuboTV sunday January 23 Game Time (ET) Network Current Buccaneers vs cardinals/rams 3 p.m. NBC fuboTV chief vs. Bills 6:30 pm CBS fuboTV Conference Championships sunday January 30 matchup Start time TV channel live stream AFC Championship Game 15:05 ET CBS Paramount+, fuboTV NFC Championship Game 6:40 PM ET Fox Fox Sports app, fuboTV Super Bowl 56 Sunday 13 February matchup Start time TV channel live stream Super Bowl 56 6:30 PM ET NBC NBC Sports app, fuboTV

