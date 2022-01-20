Oklahoma Football: OU adds Trey Morrison, CJ Coldon and Kani Walker from the transfer portal





With Oklahoma’s secondary taking on a new look under new head coach Brent Venables, a change was expected for the Oklahoma Sooners. In addition, OU has perennial staters Patrick Fields (Stanford graduate transfer) and Delarrin Turner-Yell (NFL Draft) this low season, so the transfer portal would be a priority for this program. Venables, Jay Valai and Todd Bates provided three defensive fullbacks last weekend and they went three-on-three by landing promising Louisville DB Kani Walker, veteran Wyoming corner CJ Coldon and versatile North Carolina entrant Trey Morrison. The sample size isn’t small for Venables, but there’s still a bit of a mystery about what his defense will look like in his first year back in Norman. In any case, the depth of the defensive backfield is much less of a concern than it was a week ago. Morrison saw a lot of action in his four years at UNC, playing various positions on the football field ranging from nickel to cornerback to safety. During his junior season, he received All-ACC commendation as a defensive back. If I had to guess where Morrison plays it would be nickel or security, given the amount of love Brent Venables has for safeties in his defense. With Venables defense on the field, you can generally expect two linebackers and three safeties. I would say he has a real opportunity to make a significant contribution, and I’m sure it helps that having seen Venny Morrison in person several times in the ACC. Brent Venables has evaluated his talent in Norman, Oklahoma and has decided that his defensive backfield needs more bodies, especially bigger defensive backs. Venables gets just that in CJ Coldon. The Belleville, Illinois native was the leading cornerback in Wyoming and has seen game action since he was a freshman in the red shirt. Over the past few seasons he has been an experienced presence in the secondary and has won the 2nd team Mountain West honor. At 61 and 180 pounds, he seems physically ready for Power Five football. Plus, he’s coming to Oklahoma with quite some leadership skills and maturity with two years left to play. He is a very vocal leader in high school and that is how he has been seen in Laramie, Wyoming for the past few seasons. Established starters Woodi Washington and DJ Graham will return for OU in 2022, but rotation is necessary at the cornerback position, so Coldon is expected to be a factor. Of the three DB transfers Oklahoma was able to add last weekend, Kani Walker is the most interesting of the bunch. This is due to the fact that he may still be eligible for several years after his move from Louisville. While he didn’t see much of the field as a true freshman, many around his old schedule expected him to compete for the starting cornerback position coming in this season. Walker was recruited in Louisville as a cornerback, but at 62 and 194 pounds, I imagine Brent Venables could use that frame in several ways when paired with S&C coach Jerry Schmidt. He has plenty of time to develop and he could certainly be transformed into that third roaming safety that Venables likes to run, but those will be conversations Valai, Venables and Hall will have to have over the coming weeks, months and maybe years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crimsonandcreammachine.com/2022/1/19/22892229/oklahoma-football-defensive-back-transfer-portal-trey-morrison-unc-kani-walker-louisville-cj-coldon The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos