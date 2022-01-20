Men’s tennis opens the 2022 season at home this weekend





MUNCIE, Ind. – The Ball State men’s tennis team opens the 2022 spring season at home this weekend with a game against Eastern Illinois on Friday, January 21 at 2 p.m. ET before closing the weekend against Cleveland State on Sunday, January 23 at 1 p.m. ET. Both games will be played indoors at the Muncie Northwest YMCA Tennis Center. Ball State finished the 2021 season in the Oracle ITA year-end national rankings, coming in at number 58 and being one of three Mid-American Conference programs in the top 60 in an impressive year for the league. Western Michigan was number 44, while Northern Illinois was number 60. The Cardinals finished the 2021 season 17-5 overall and 6-4 in conference play. Ball State won 10 consecutive games at one point, including a win over a Notre Dame team that finished the year at number 33 in the rankings. The Cardinals return eight players (seven upperclassmen) from last year’s roster: graduate student Chris Adams seniors Thibault De Negri and Danilo Kovacevic and juniors Eli Lord , Orlando wins , Parrish Simmons and Abe Wojtalik . In addition, sophomore Sajin Smith who led the Cardinals in singles as a true freshman with an 18-4 overall grade and an 8-2 MAC ledger, will also be part of this year’s lineup. The Cardinals also welcome two newcomers: Petar Petrovico and Nathaniel Webster . long time coach Bill Richards is still at the helm of the Cardinals this season. Richards is the winningest men’s tennis coach in Ball State and Mid-American Conference history. He has amassed an overall record of 722-439 (0.621) and a conference record of 223-68 (0.766) for his career. Richards has coached 17 teams to undefeated regular seasons and 38 MAC regular and/or tournament championships, with the first conference title in 1984. Richards has also received 15 MAC Coach of the Year awards and has played in eight NCAA tournaments. Follow @BallStateSports and @BallStateMTNS for the most up-to-date news on the Ball State men’s tennis team.

