NHL Announces New Avalanche Schedule for February





The NHL announced the new schedule for all 32 teams in the league on Wednesday afternoon. With a total of more than 100 games to be moved, 98 games have been moved to the three-week period the NHL originally had for the Winter Olympics. All games for the 32 teams are still on track to wrap up the regular season on April 29, the original finish date. There will be more delays so let’s hope everything stays in order for all the teams to finish semi-on time. The Colorado Avalanche had to shift seven games from the end of December. These five road races and two home games have finally been announced for fans and ticket holders to find out if they can attend. Here’s the February schedule for the Avs: Tampa Bay Lightning @ Colorado Avalanche originally scheduled for December 18, is now on Thursday, February 10 at 7:00 PM MT. Colorado Avalanche @ Dallas Stars, originally scheduled for December 31, is now on Sunday, February 13 at 12 noon MT. Dallas Stars @ Colorado Avalanche, originally scheduled for December 29, is now on Tuesday, February 15 at 7:00 PM MT. Colorado Avalanche @ Vegas Golden Knights originally scheduled for December 27, is now on Wednesday, February 16 at 8:00 PM MT. Colorado Avalanche @ Buffalo Sabers originally scheduled for December 22, is now on Saturday, February 19 at 11:00 AM MT. Colorado Avalanche @ Boston Bruins originally scheduled for December 23, is now on Monday, February 21 at 11:00 AM MT. Colorado Avalanche @ Detroit Red Wings originally scheduled for December 20, is now on Wednesday, February 23 at 5:30 PM MT. Under the new schedule, the Avs will end on a four-game road trip to both coasts. Before the updated schedule, the Avs have two home games against the Sabers and Arizona Coyotes on January 30 and February 1 for the NHL All Star Weekend in Las Vegas from February 4-5. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images After returning from their four-game road trip in mid-February, the Avs are returning to their normal original schedule (for now) at home against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday 25 February. If more cancellations come or not for the Avalanche, then comes the nightmare of making yet another new schedule for the Avs. The league hopes to finish all regular season games by April 29. It was probably a league nightmare creating the new schedule and filling in three blank weeks around building availability and so many other factors. Anyway, we finally know what the next few weeks will look like. Which game are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below! Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

