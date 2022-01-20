Bringing Competitive Sports Teams to New York High Schools

New York City’s Public School Athletic League bills itself as the largest sports league in the world, a city-run organization that provides approximately 45,000 high school students with the opportunity to compete in football, bowling, cheerleading, table tennis, and more than a dozen other sports.

But when it comes to high school, there are few opportunities for students to compete against other schools. The education department does not support competitive competition for students in grades six through eight.

A Manhattan gym teacher and a local nonprofit have filled that gap. John DeMatteo, who teaches at the Manhattan Academy of Technology in lower Manhattan, and the nonprofit Manhattan Youth Recreation and Resources, have spent years quietly working on the Middle School Athletic League, or MSAL. It now includes about 125 schools, giving students the chance to wear a team jersey and travel around the city to play against their peers.

Their dream is to grow the MSAL into an official program administered by the education department, giving students earlier and dramatically greater access to competitive play and giving schools more resources to do so.

It’s basically me calling other coaches and [physical education] teachers and say, Hey, we have this competition. Would you like to participate? said DeMatteo. This falls into the category: if there is a will, there is a way. Schools are finding a way to make this happen.

The education department does have a program called CHAMPS to help high schools set up sports teams, but it’s primarily intended to provide after-school clubs such as cheerleading. Schools can receive funding to pay teachers for coaching and equipment. However, there is limited support for teams to organize competitions, an important part of what it means to play sports. PSAL offers some opportunities for high school students to compete against each other, an education department spokesperson said, but the city did not provide figures on how many students get that chance.

DeMatteo left his job as a stock trader after the 9/11 attacks. Since then, he has served as a physical education teacher and coach at the Manhattan Academy of Technology, or MAT, a kindergarten through eighth school where most students come from low-income families. DeMatteo grew up with sports from an early age. So when he became a teacher, he eagerly started football and basketball teams, but soon realized there was no one to play against.

I started reaching out to other schools and said, Look, why don’t you start a flag football team? We have one and we can play, he said.

Since then, DeMatteo has partnered with the Manhattan Youth, which helps obtain field permits, schedule matches and ensure referees are paid.

The city indirectly supports the work by providing grants to Manhattan Youth, which, in addition to running the MSAL, also directs teams through after-school programs at approximately 25 campuses across the city. The competition had grown steadily in Manhattan over the years. It started taking off in the suburbs around 2018, said Zane Holmes, who serves as director of the MSAL at Manhattan Youth, as the organization began setting up baseball teams in Brooklyn and the Bronx, where opportunities have historically been limited to to play.

Then COVID hit and Holmes wasn’t sure if the league would support her growth. MSAL has followed rules established for high schools, including requiring students to be vaccinated.

Nevertheless, he has found that schools and students crave even more for the chance to get together and play. He has found that the desire for companionship seems to have surpassed the urge to win. Before this year, coming out the best was the end, all for students, Holmes said.

But this year it’s just the opposite. The goal is just to get back out there, have fun, and if you win the championship, that’s the icing on the cake, he said.

Holmes said the organization tries to be as inclusive, but New York City doesn’t have an encouraging track record when it comes to providing students with equal access to sports opportunities. The education department recently settled a class action lawsuit alleging black and Latino students were systematically cut off from teams at their schools. As part of the settlement, the education department has agreed to set up more teams in underserved areas, but has not admitted any violations.

At MS 131 in Chinatown, Director Ben Geballe said sports has long served as a way to bring students together. The school, where many students are newly arrived immigrants, uses its PTA budget to pay for uniforms. When the pandemic necessitated distance learning, the school started an e-sports team for students to compete online.

Being back in school buildings after many students have spent more than a year of distance learning has only made the ability to compete as part of a team all the more important. On Monday mornings, during town halls that used to be held in the auditorium but are now hosted on Zoom, Geballe said the school makes it a point to shout out team wins or a player’s outstanding performance.

As a draw to get them back in the hallway and part of a community and excitement about going to school, I think it’s been invaluable to some of my students, he said.

Some Geballes students only get to school on time during basketball season, even arriving early to practice for class. He’s thinking about extending the season this year, perhaps hosting some casual scrimmages, as the team has made a remarkable difference to one student in particular who has struggled to get back into school after falling behind. incurred during distance learning.

I see him smiling more because he doesn’t act and draws all that negative attention, he said. Sport is often what reaches some of our hardest-to-reach children.