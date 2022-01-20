Sports
Age-Group Cricket Praises Talented Kids, Says Former Wicketkeeper Matt Prior
The structure and associated cost of age-group cricket means that not all of the most talented kids get through, says former England wicketkeeper Matt Prior.
He says the average cost is 1,000 per child per season — 400-450 for coaching, at least 300 for kit, then travel — and thinks it should be free.
“In simple terms, you don’t select the best, most talented cricketers, you select the ones who can afford it,” Prior told BBC Sport.
“That is something completely different.
“You end up reducing your base and the number of kids that have the opportunity to go on and work on their potential, and hopefully reach their potential, and go on and represent not just the counties but England.”
Prior responded to a post on Twitter saying he agreed with former England and Kent batter Rob Key – now a Sky Sports commentator – when he said “age-group cricket should be free”.
Another Twitter user – Chris Mclennan – then said that he spent more than 550 on his son in one season, doing so at the U15, U16 and U17 levels.
Former England spinner Graeme Swann replied: “Praise young talent from a youth system is appalling”.
Previously told BBC Sport he had spoken to another ex-cricketer from Sussex and England, and both believe their parents would not have been able to afford the associated costs now if they had just started their careers.
“Personally, I think it should be free,” said Prior, who played 157 games for England between 2007 and 2014.
“It’s terrible that these kids are selected – they go to lawsuits and then they’re selected to represent the county, or they’re selected to go down the aisle – and then you, as a parent, have to pay for that selection. True is the honor in that?
“If you’re selected for your county, that should be a feather in the cap. It’s like getting a job and then being asked to pay to go to work — it just would never happen.”
Prior said he had spoken to his former county of Sussex numerous times, but time and again it fell on deaf ears.
Rob Andrew, chief executive officer of Sussex Cricket, told BBC Sport: “We have asked for a fee for the pathway program for many years. The boys and girls program imposes a financial cost on the club and continues to do so.
“We realize that the costs are prohibitive for some families, and where this has been proven, we try to help so that no talented individual misses out.
“We are reviewing this regularly and with Mike Yardy being appointed to the role of academy director, he is conducting his own assessment of the current program he has inherited and we will look at his recommendations.
“We are committed to making the program as widely available as possible and offering value for money for the amount and quality of cricket on offer.”
Prior hopes England’s 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia “will be the necessary evil for people to stand up and start watching the game as a whole”.
“Cricket already has a lot of barriers. You can’t have the goalpost jumpers, punches, bats, access – there are so many barriers,” said Prior.
“We’ve seen very clearly what’s happened with regard to diversity, but diversity doesn’t stop there. There’s also a wealth element and a class element, making sure that this game is open and accessible to everyone.
“We are forced to have awkward conversations. Maybe now is the time. Maybe this is what it takes to change it all.”
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/60071225
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022