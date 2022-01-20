Many of the best backward-compatible Xbox games are discounted





Microsoft is offering heavy discounts on backward-compatible digital games from the original Xbox and Xbox 360 eras, such as Occasional. If you agree with the view that being able to play older games on the Series X or Series S (or even the Xbox One) is one of their most compelling features, you’ll probably find at least one game to buy during this sale. If you haven’t explored the depths of the backward-compatible Xbox game catalog before, it can be daunting. And just in case you don’t really have an idea of ​​what might interest you, we’ve pulled a few deals from sale to highlight. Notably, these games are not currently available through Game Pass. Love first-person shooters? look at the Time splitters 2 ($2.49) and TimeSplitters Future Perfect ($2.49), two games created by Free Radical Design that have a similar feel (in terms of gameplay and mission objectives) as Golden Eye on the N64, but they’re a lot weirder. They’re charming in their quirkiness, like many things from the early 2000s, and if you have some friends around for local multiplayer, things didn’t get much better than what this game offered in 2002. You can catch up on the red death franchise with Red Dead Revolver for the original Xbox ($8.99), which is essentially an arcade game compared to the two open-world sequels. Speaking of the sequels, you can get stuck Red Dead Redemption for the Xbox 360 for $9.89 one of the best open world games made to date (it’s even better than Red Dead Redemption 2 Fight with me). Depending on your age, there’s a small chance that you might not know that Rockstar Games made surprisingly good racing games, among other things. Nightclub competed with the likes of the Fast and furious-inspired Need For Speed ​​Underground, which focuses solely on street racing. While Midnight Club 3: DUB Edition is usually considered the best in the series, Midnight Club: Los Angeles ($10.04) is definitely not bad. Rockstar Games presents: Table tennisOne of the best graphic showcases for the Xbox 360 in the console’s early days, it’s still a great sports game for $5.99. Bully: Scholarship Edition, another well-regarded Rockstar Games title that has yet to receive a sequel, is discounted to $5.99. Sega has released a slew of interesting games as Xbox exclusives after the failure of its Dreamcast console that have become cult classics to say the least, including Panzer Dragoon Orta ($4.99) and gunvalkyrie ($5.99). These are from the realm of Segas but I highly recommend pick up Ninja Gaiden Black for $9.99. Originally released for Xbox, the responsive, satisfying gameplay is well up to today’s standards, and compared to the recent Ninja Gaiden trilogy released in 2021, this is the final version of the Ninja Gaiden redo. I have credit for many more games, but unfortunately I can’t get nostalgic about this one all day. Here are some others I’d recommend checking out:



